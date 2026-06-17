I could barely contain my anger when Reform UK – a party that has repeatedly pledged to roll back women’s rights – claimed to stand up for women and families.

My initial draft of this piece was one long series of angry face emojis.

Because in reality, Reform’s so-called “Women and Motherhood Protection Act” would drag us back decades on gender equality.

The timing of this intervention is telling. In the final days of a prominent by-election in which the party is standing a candidate with a history of derogatory slurs about women – comments which Nigel Farage dismissed as “laddish pub talk” - Reform is trying to distract us from their sexist policies and politicians.

But behind the shameless electioneering is something much more sinister: this is a smokescreen for slashing women’s rights.

So let’s talk about what Reform is actually proposing.

The party is pledging to keep some of the protections from sex discrimination that women have relied on for half a century. Apparently, as women, we ought to be grateful for these crumbs.

At the same time, they seem to be planning to ditch the longstanding principle of equal pay for work of equal value – a principle which has been around for years to ensure women get a fair day’s pay compared to their male colleagues. And this has very real consequences – for example, women working at Glasgow City Council secured millions in back pay after being denied a fair wage for years.

Reform has also made clear it wants to torch Britain’s established legal framework, the Equality Act, which has protected women– and all working people – for a decade and a half.

Yes, the Act protects women on the basis of sex. But it also protects all workers from other forms of discrimination which women often experience, like discrimination on the basis of pregnancy, religion, sexual orientation, age, race and disability. Getting rid of it will effectively legalise discrimination in this country.

And then there is Reform’s promise to scrap the Employment Rights Act.

The same Employment Rights Act (ERA) which will help keep women safe from harassment at work. That will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, which make it harder for mums to balance childcare and work. And that has delivered sick pay for all, which disproportionately benefits low-paid women.

It’s little wonder that women’s organisations have called the ERA legislation a huge step forward. I could go on and on about the gains for women from the Act – gains that Reform wants to unpick.

But it’s not only on women’s rights at work that Reform is threatening.

Whether it’s their pledge to roll back the renters’ rights, leaving families at the mercy of rogue landlords - facing the constant threat of no-fault eviction and unaffordable rent hikes.

Or the promise to reinstate the two-child benefit cap, which would plunge millions of kids into poverty.

This is a party that doesn’t care one jot about women and families.

And it’s not only the policy announcements that are nauseating – it’s the rhetoric too.

I’ve heard my fair share of patronising comments in my time. But against some stiff competition, Reform lecturing women about “protecting motherhood” might be up there with the worst of the lot.

It shouldn’t need saying in 2026. But women are more than their ability to procreate – someone should tell Reform.

Despite rhetoric which wouldn’t be out of place in The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s hardly surprising Reform is going down this path.

As always, you should follow the money. Farage is cosying up to the same kind of crypto donors and dark money anti-abortion groups that are supporting Trump as he takes a sledgehammer to women’s rights - including by severely limiting access to reproductive rights.

All women – whether mums or not – are at risk from a Reform government that wants to turn the clock back.

The evidence is clear as day. Reform can’t be trusted on women’s rights.

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Kate Bell is Assistant General Secretary at the TUC.

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