Nigel Farage reveals the six tracks he'd take with him on a desert island
The Reform party leader was previously banned from Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, but revealed his picks in an exclusive interview with LBC
Nigel Farage has revealed the six tracks he'd save from the waves if he was marooned on a desert island.
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The Reform UK leader shared his song choices in an 'On The Record' interview with Nick Ferrari, after he was reportedly barred from the BBC’s Desert Island Discs.
The songs are:
1. Walk On By - Dionne Warwick
2. The Logical Song - Super Tramp
3. Driving in My Car - Madness
4. Things Can Only Get Better - D:Ream
5. The Final Countdown - Europe
6. Without Me - Eminem
Read more: Nigel Farage reveals why he wants to be Prime Minister and what his first policies would be
Read more: Nigel Farage admits some in his family do not vote Reform
Elsewhere, in the interview Mr Farage said his family do not all vote for Reform - admitting that one unnamed relative is 'further left than Labour'.
Asked by Nick whether he regrets what his political odyssey has put family members through, Farage bluntly responded: "Sometimes."
The Reform UK leader has also told LBC the advice Donald Trump gave to him if he ever entered Number 10.
Speaking about Trump’s advice, the Clacton-on-Sea MP told Nick that the MAGA President told him to "have fun".
He explained: "What an amazing thought that is for all of us in all of our lives, because if you choose public office, you will necessarily, especially in the modern social media world, receive an awful lot of hate, as will your loved ones that are close to you.
"But have fun doing it is his advice. It's very good.”
Listen to Farage On The Record in full at 9pm on LBC or watch on Global Player, LBC app or YouTube