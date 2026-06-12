The Reform party leader was previously banned from Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, but revealed his picks in an exclusive interview with LBC

Dionne Warwick, Madness and Eminem were amongst Farage's picks. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has revealed the six tracks he'd save from the waves if he was marooned on a desert island.

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Elsewhere, in the interview Mr Farage said his family do not all vote for Reform - admitting that one unnamed relative is 'further left than Labour'. Asked by Nick whether he regrets what his political odyssey has put family members through, Farage bluntly responded: "Sometimes."