Nigel Farage's "favourite" shop is set to close after bosses have blamed soaring taxes under Labour for driving it out of business.

William Evans, an independent gun shop in St James, London, is set to shut its doors after trading from the premises for more than 80 years.

Bosses said changes by Chancellor Rachel Reeves had led to surging business rate bills, forcing them to close the shop which opened in 1944.

The Reform UK leader - of whom the shop claims to be his favourite - was “saddened” by the news.

“This is the last remaining independent gun shop in London, which is obviously very sad. Business rates tipped it over the edge,” Karl Waktare, Williams Evans’s vice president, told the Telegraph.

Their other shop in Bisley, Surrey, is to remain open.