The Reform UK leader was in Sunderland to launch the party’s local election campaign – and revealed he hoped to be able to attend a match at the Stadium of Light soon

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage waves from the stage during a Reform UK local election campaign rally on March 24, 2026 in Leeds. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he has been offered a visit to a Sunderland home game at the Stadium of Light – and insists more clubs should want to talk to him about the Independent Football Regulator.

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Earlier this week, Ipswich came in for criticism after Farage made a trip to the club’s Portman Road stadium on Monday ahead of a rally at the town’s Trinity Park later the same day. Farage posed for photos in the dressing room and media facilities as well as pitchside for stills and for a video, in which he thanked the Suffolk club for the “lovely welcome” he had received. The Reform UK leader was in Sunderland to launch the party’s local election campaign – and revealed he hoped to be able to attend a match at the Stadium of Light soon. “I am hoping to go to a home game there at some point before the end of the season,” Farage said. Read more: European leaders warn of Iran war 'escalation' in coming days as Trump 'considers sending 10,000 more troops to Middle East’ Read more: FBI Director Kash Patel has emails leaked by Iran-linked hackers

A general view of play from the entrance to an empty stand at the Stadium of Light. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images