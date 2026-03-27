Nigel Farage offered Sunderland Stadium of Light visit by club director
The Reform UK leader was in Sunderland to launch the party’s local election campaign – and revealed he hoped to be able to attend a match at the Stadium of Light soon
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he has been offered a visit to a Sunderland home game at the Stadium of Light – and insists more clubs should want to talk to him about the Independent Football Regulator.
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Earlier this week, Ipswich came in for criticism after Farage made a trip to the club’s Portman Road stadium on Monday ahead of a rally at the town’s Trinity Park later the same day.
Farage posed for photos in the dressing room and media facilities as well as pitchside for stills and for a video, in which he thanked the Suffolk club for the “lovely welcome” he had received.
The Reform UK leader was in Sunderland to launch the party’s local election campaign – and revealed he hoped to be able to attend a match at the Stadium of Light soon.
“I am hoping to go to a home game there at some point before the end of the season,” Farage said.
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“I have been talking to one of the directors and they would very much like to see me there for a home game. If I can make it, I will.”
It has been reported the invitation came from Sunderland director Juan Sartori.
Sunderland have been contacted for comment.
Farage believes other clubs should be open to dialogue over the decision to bring in a regulator for the English game, with the position independent from both the government and football authorities.
“Football clubs should want to talk to me,” Farage added.
“You know why? The government is about to bring in a football regulator and I think the last thing English football needs – given what a massive success the Premier League is – is a state-appointed regulator.
“It is a conversation I had at Ipswich the other day, I will have at Sunderland before very long and I want to speak to all the clubs about this.”
Farage added: “It is not about support. It is about a football club being open to leaders of national political parties.”