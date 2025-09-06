Nigel Farage U-turns again as he confirms women asylum seekers would be deported back to Taliban
Nigel Farage has confirmed he would deport female asylum seekers back to the Taliban in Afghanistan if he became Prime Minister.
The leader of Reform UK has flip flopped on the issue previously saying it "won't be happening in the first five years of the Reform government."
As part of Reform's proposed migrant policy, the party said it would set aside £2 billion to be used as financial incentive to foreign governments - including the Taliban - to accept returned migrants and asylum seekers.
The UK has not recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan since the group seized Kabul in 2021 and re-established a regime based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law.
However, Nigel Farage later U-turned on this.
However, the MP for Clacton-on-Sea has changed his mind again at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham.
When asked if he would "detain" women and children and "send them back", the Clacton MP said "yes".
Speaking with Sky today at the conference, Mr Farage claimed the UK has a "duty of care" if a four-year-old child arrives in a dinghy, for example - but not so for women and men.
"For clarity, those that cross the English Channel will be detained and deported, men and women," Mr Farage went on.
"Children, we'll have to think about."
Last month, a new poll found half of Reform voters said paying the Taliban to take back Afghan migrants is "unacceptable".
The Reform leader also backtracked on his pledge to stop all boats within two weeks if he becomes PM.
In the 12 months up to June 2025, Afghans made up 15% of small boat arrivals - the most common nationality arriving by that method ahead of Eritreans, Iranians and Syrians.
But the Government does pursue a policy of "limited and pragmatic" engagement with Taliban officials through the Qatar-based UK Mission to Afghanistan when it is deemed to be in the national interest.
In July, the ICC has said there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Taliban leaders have enforced a number of restrictions on women, including barring them from many jobs, and also preventing girls over 12 accessing education.
There have also been restrictions on how far a woman can travel without a male chaperone, and decrees on them raising their voices in public.