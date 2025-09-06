Nigel Farage has confirmed he would deport female asylum seekers back to the Taliban. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Nigel Farage has confirmed he would deport female asylum seekers back to the Taliban in Afghanistan if he became Prime Minister.

The leader of Reform UK has flip flopped on the issue previously saying it "won't be happening in the first five years of the Reform government." As part of Reform's proposed migrant policy, the party said it would set aside £2 billion to be used as financial incentive to foreign governments - including the Taliban - to accept returned migrants and asylum seekers. The UK has not recognised the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan since the group seized Kabul in 2021 and re-established a regime based on an extreme interpretation of Islamic law. However, Nigel Farage later U-turned on this. However, the MP for Clacton-on-Sea has changed his mind again at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham. When asked if he would "detain" women and children and "send them back", the Clacton MP said "yes".

In the 12 months up to June 2025, Afghans made up 15% of small boat arrivals. Picture: Getty