The Reform leader urged the government to look again at the spiralling costs for firms

Reform UK Press Conference in London. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Nigel Farage has warned changes to business rates are a "massive problem" for pubs as he urged ministers to look again at help for struggling firms.

The Reform leader sounded the alarm over the spiralling costs, which are due to increase in the coming months. A re-valuation of business rates means many firms - including bars and restaurants - are facing much higher bills from April. Discounts put in place during Covid to help firms are going to be slowly phased out. It also means that firms with larger premises, like storage companies and supermarkets, will be hit with a property tax rise. Sir Keir Starmer told LBC earlier this week that he's looking at "further support" for the sector. LBC's been told up to 20 MPs could be prepared to rebel over the issue and back amendments - with the finance bill coming back to the House of Commons next week. MPs will have to vote on budget measures - including the business rates changes - for them to come into effect in April. Earlier today the Reform leader urged ministers to look again at the changes. He told LBC: "Clearly the business rate thing is the absolute urgent priority. Everything this government has done has hit pubs. "Minimum wage, many people get heir first job working behind the bar at 17, 18. "You've seen very big percentage increases in the minimum wage, the reduction to £5,000 a year that people as employers have to start paying National Insurance. "Many work for a few hours a week... or at the weekends, they have been dragged in. "Short term, the really immediate thing that can be done is to rethink this re-evaluation to pre-pandemic levels of business rates." Industry bodies and lobbyists are pushing for a specific multiplier rate for pubs, as opposed to the whole hospitality industry, or an increase in the transitional relief cash fund. Read more: High street will 'collapse' without changes to 'excruciating' rise in business rates, Labour MP warns Read more: Tom Kerridge says Government 'looked at him with concern' as his pubs 'face 100% rise in business rates'

Nigel Farage told LBC today rates were a huge problem for struggling pubs. Picture: Getty

In their election manifesto, the Labour party vowed to replace the business rates with a "new system fit for the 21st century". Pubs and other bosses have told LBC they fear they may not be able to stay afloat with the end of the government help. The Treasury has insisted the policy is not going to change, but ministers from the Department are meeting worried Labour MPs this week to hear their concerns. Labour MP Rachael Maskell told LBC last month that something was going to have to change for MPs to support it. She said she is "pleading with the government" to "bring around proper reform of business rates". She added: "The business community have got many, many ideas of how that can be done in a fair and proportionate way, but certainly not one that puts such demands on businesses that traders are saying that their doors will not be able to sustain this increase." When asked if she is seeking substantial changes to Reeves' proposals, Ms Maskell said: “It's got to be or else the high street will collapse. "So, I really do want the engagement with ministers over the coming weeks to ensure that we do address this real pressure being placed on our high street businesses, particularly independents, are really hard hit by this." Business Secretary Peter Kyle is said to be among those Cabinet ministers urging a fresh look, and concerned about the increases. It comes on top of the government increasing the minimum wage, and increasing National Insurance contributions, in a bid to stabilise the public finances.

Telly chef Tom Kerridge has warned of the huge hikes to his rates. Picture: Getty