The businessman said he is 'terrified' of a Nigel Farage government

Theo Paphitis speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Nigel Farage "is selling snake oil", claims entrepreneur and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis.

Nigel Farage MP, Leader of Reform UK, speaks at a Reform UK press conference. Picture: Alamy

"And what we don't want to do is have our streets full of unmarked cars, people in balaclavas with no identification, pulling people off the streets and making them disappear. "That is not the United Kingdom and that is definitely not something I would like to see coming across from America to the United Kingdom.” Reform UK’s policy chief Zia Yusuf announced the party will abolish ILR altogether, including rescinding it retrospectively, and close all loopholes to ensure only UK citizens receive welfare or social housing. He said that hundreds of thousands of migrants who came to the UK under more relaxed post-Brexit rules introduced by Boris Johnson’s Tory government, as part of what Reform is branding the “Boriswave”, will in January begin to qualify for permanent residence. Mr Yusuf said Reform’s proposals would “lead to hundreds of thousands of people having to apply and ultimately losing their settled status in the UK, which will be done on a staggered and orderly basis to allow businesses to train British workers to replace them”. The savings to the taxpayer would exceed £230 billion, Mr Yusuf claimed.

Former Dragon’s Den star @TheoPaphitis worries that Reform’s deportation plan will end with ‘people in balaclavas pulling people off the streets’. pic.twitter.com/uoUswgiMTm — LBC (@LBC) September 28, 2025

Mr Paphitis claimed Mr Farage was "without question" selling snake oil and said he would be "terrified" of a Farage government. The fears come from the things Mr Farage says and his following of the "Trump playbook", said Mr Paphitis. "I mean, we're hearing things about people eating swans. We've heard about Trump talking about cats and dogs. "I mean, we've got to cut this nonsense out. If he is a serious politician that seriously believes that he can run this country, that he's going to come up with proper policies, not nonsense."