Nigel Farage has slammed masked Bangladeshi protesters as a "foreign invading army" after they took to the streets of London this weekend.

The Reform leader said the protest in Tower Hamlets on Saturday was "one of the most terrifying things I've ever seen in my life".

The march had been planned after a UK Independence Party (UKIP) demonstration in the area was banned.

The demonstration saw hundreds of people, including many wearing large black coats and face masks, make across east London.

Read More: Nigel Farage labels grooming gangs inquiry 'dead in the water' and calls for Parliament to set up its own investigation

Read More: Nigel Farage says he will not take action against Reform MP over advert row and she is not racist