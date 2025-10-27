Nigel Farage slams 'terrifying' Tower Hamlets protest as 'foreign invading army'
The Reform leader said the protest in Tower Hamlets was "one of the most terrifying things I've ever seen in my life"
Nigel Farage has slammed masked Bangladeshi protesters as a "foreign invading army" after they took to the streets of London this weekend.
The Reform leader said the protest in Tower Hamlets on Saturday was "one of the most terrifying things I've ever seen in my life".
The march had been planned after a UK Independence Party (UKIP) demonstration in the area was banned.
The demonstration saw hundreds of people, including many wearing large black coats and face masks, make across east London.
Asked about the East London protest at a press conference today, Mr Farage said there was “proper racism happening in Tower Hamlets”.
The groups of mainly-men pledged to "defend their community" at the demo.
Balaclavas were reportedly being sold at £5 each at the protest to help attendees avoid being identified.
Chants included attendees shouting “We will honour all our martyrs" and “Allahu akbar".
They also shouted: “Zionist scum off our streets”.
Mr Farage said: “This was intimidation to the point of basically urging the mass wipe out of huge numbers of Jewish people.
“It’s one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever seen in my whole life.
“Maybe one day the deluded left will wake up to realise they’ve been with very strange bedfellows.”