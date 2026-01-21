Nigel Farage hits back at Trump's NATO claims as Reform leader heads to Davos
Donald Trump has suggested the UK doesn't do enough for NATO
Nigel Farage has hit back at Trump’s claim that the UK hasn’t done enough for NATO as he travelled to Davos for an appearance at the World Economic Forum.
Arriving in Davos, the Reform leader said Britain has “more than done our bit” for NATO, Nigel Farage said.
It comes after Mr Trump declared the United States does not benefit from the military alliance.
The Reform UK leader also suggested the world would be “more secure” if the US were in Greenland but signalled he disagreed with the president over his ambitions for the island.
Mr Trump used an appearance in Davos, Switzerland, to double down on his threats to annex the Arctic island, a self-governing territory of NATO ally Denmark.
He claimed the United States has “never gotten anything” from being part of NATO and is only asking for Greenland in return for its support.
The president told the gathering of world leaders and business chiefs: “I mean, we’ve helped them for so many years. We’ve never gotten anything except we pay for NATO… and all we’re asking for is to get Greenland.”
Speaking shortly afterwards, Mr Farage signalled he agreed with the US leader’s “push” for other NATO members to up their defence spending.
But he added: “He said NATO have never given us anything back. I would object to that politely by saying this: when the decision was made to go into Afghanistan, we went in with America and the coalition of the willing.
“We stayed by America for the whole 20 years, we proportionately spent the same money as America, we lost the same number of lives as America pro rata, and the same applies actually to Denmark and other countries too.
“So it’s not quite fair. Yes, in money terms, America has provided more. In terms of surveillance equipment etc, America still provides more, but we have when it comes to honouring our commitments to America more than done our bit in terms of action over the last 20 years.
“I want to make that point very, very clear. And I’m a big fan of the president, I’m a friend of the president, but I think it’s right to say that friends can disagree.”
The world would be a “better, more secure place” if America took over Greenland, Mr Farage conceded, but he signalled the move did not accord with his belief in national self-determination.
He said: “That’s a key part for those of us at Davos that are fighting the globalists: belief in national self-determination is at the root of what people like me, albeit the minority here, believe in.”