Donald Trump has suggested the UK doesn't do enough for NATO

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Nigel Farage has hit back at Trump’s claim that the UK hasn’t done enough for NATO as he travelled to Davos for an appearance at the World Economic Forum.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Trump used an appearance in Davos, Switzerland, to double down on his threats to annex the Arctic island, a self-governing territory of NATO ally Denmark. He claimed the United States has “never gotten anything” from being part of NATO and is only asking for Greenland in return for its support. The president told the gathering of world leaders and business chiefs: “I mean, we’ve helped them for so many years. We’ve never gotten anything except we pay for NATO… and all we’re asking for is to get Greenland.” Speaking shortly afterwards, Mr Farage signalled he agreed with the US leader’s “push” for other NATO members to up their defence spending. But he added: “He said NATO have never given us anything back. I would object to that politely by saying this: when the decision was made to go into Afghanistan, we went in with America and the coalition of the willing.