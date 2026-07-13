The Reform UK leader deemed the offer a 'downgrade', a party spokesperson said in response

Nigel Farage reportedly turned down the offer of taxpayer-funded security. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has been accused of turning down taxpayer-funded security, including a bodyguard, because he deemed it "inadequate".

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Nigel Farage speaking after laying a wreath in tribute to Ann Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy

He had already been receiving publicly funded protection but felt that the package was being downgraded, the i Paper reports. The security level would have been similar to that of Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, and other high-profile Cabinet ministers, the newspaper reports. The offer allegedly came from private contractors and came after he asked for similar security levels to what the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood receives. It comes as Ms Mahmood announced on Monday that she would offer a meeting between the Reform leader and the government's organisation that manages security for politicians.

Following Ms Widdecombe's death, Reform said it would provide its MPs with 24-hour security. Mr Farage has previously defended a £5 million donation received from crypto-billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he claimed was for personal security in 2024 before he re-entered politics. In a statement announcing his intention to resign as Clacton MP before re-entering the election, he claimed to be the "the most physically and verbally attacked politician of all time." He added: 'But let me promise you, you only know about a fraction of times I have been assaulted. These are the kind of things I have had to put up with over the last years and over the last years it has got worse."

Police outside the house of Ms Widdecombe in Haytor in Dartmoor. Picture: Alamy

One source told the I: "My understanding is he demanded something akin to what the Home Secretary gets and was denied it and therefore can claim that he was denied proper protection". Ms Mahmood told the House of Commons this afternoon that the government will look at security arrangements for MPs as well as those who have left Parliament but are still politically active. A spokesperson for Reform said the security package offered to Farage last year "represented a reduction of around 75 per cent to protection he already had and which was working". They added that the recommendation was made following a July 2025 review by Parliament’s former security director Alison Giles, and came days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in the US.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood making a statement to the House of Commons, London, about the death of Ms Widdecombe. Picture: Alamy