Nigel Farage has doubled down on his claims of 'two-tier policing' in Britain after he was condemned for comments made about the murder of student Henry Nowak in Southampton.

He added: "One thing I did achieve was to break the wall of silence, because we did not have senior political figures speaking up in outrage about what had happened. And my stuff on social media was watched by tens of millions of people."

On Wendesday night, he told his X followers: "When I spoke out yesterday morning about the appalling murder of Henry Nowak and the way in which he was treated by the police, the point that I was trying to make is the police forces themselves have become so obsessed with DEI and with not treating everybody equally, namely treating people differently if they're white, as opposed to minority ethnic groups."

After a day which saw Sir Keir Starmer, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and Sir Sadiq Khan criticise his claims of anti-white bias in policing, the Reform UK leader has released another video reiterating his beliefs.

Britain’s police are obsessed with DEI. White people are not being treated fairly or equally under the law. We must end two-tier policing. pic.twitter.com/JW5gTzrt37

"I want us to stop and dampen down anger and strife on our streets. This needs, from the Prime Minister down, an absolute assurance that this nonsense about treating different communities of different ethnic backgrounds in different ways is going to end."

"If we don't end two-tier policing in this country. We will turn millions of ordinary law-abiding citizens against the police and against the authorities in this country.

"They don't want to address the issue. But I will make this prediction.

Speaking on the violent disorder which took place in Southampton on Tuesday, Farage said: "You will get political commentators saying that I've stirred up this problem. Well, of course, they always do that.

Mr Farage faced huge backlash from MPs including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, as well as Baroness Lawrence and London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, after urging people to react strongly to the murder of Henry Nowak.

Following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa this week, who has been jailed for life wth a minimum serve of 21 years for the stabbing, the Reform leader has claimed the UK is guilty of a "two-tier" policing system which sees different rules for different ethnicities.

Nigel's statement, along with reactions from Tommy Robinson, has seen an outcry of anger in Southampton, where the crime took place in December 2025, with protests and riots breaking out across the city.

Following the sentencing of Henry's attacker in court, a Sikh man who was not immediately arrested after claiming a racial attack, Farage has called for a stronger look at the UK's police system which he claims to be 'two-tier'.

Taking to Reform's Instagram account, he released a video statement that said: "He was treated in a way where an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder."

He went on to say the leaders of this country and the media reacted with silence, which to him was "proof that we live in a two-tier police society".

He reiterated this during PMQs on Wednesday, saying: "Following the horrendous circumstances of Henry Nowak's death, can I urge the Prime Minister to consider this. It is now clear to growing millions in this country that we are living under two-tier policing.

"The instructions that are given to police officers, from police leaders, are clear and written down in ink. It says you must treat different ethnic groups in different ways.

"The anger that you saw spilling out in Southampton last night is in danger of getting considerably worse. If the public lose trust in being treated fairly by the police, can he take some action, end this divisive practice of two-tier policing and make sure that all British citizens are treated the same?"

In response, the Prime Minister slammed Farage, saying: "I'm really shocked that he pretends to have respect for Henry's family and then acts in this way. They are a grieving family.

"The grieving family have asked us not to respond in the way... they make a simple pledge to us as human beings to please not exploit that. His response has been to appeal for rage. Rage.

"That's his response to a father who has lost his son and asked this not to happen. To do it when the family are expressly saying please don't is unforgiveable. It shows exactly who he is."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has also responded saying Farage's behaviour is not one of someone putting himself forward to be the next Prime Minster.

She told The Times: "For all of those who are putting ourselves up to be prime minister in this country, we should be acting like statesmen and women, not acting like rabble-rousers. We don’t need rage. We need courage and bravery and cool heads, not anger and whipping people up."

Mr Farage's doubling down came after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) implored the public not to speculate about their investigation into Nowak's death.

IOPC engagement director Derrick Campbell said: “We are acutely aware of the public interest in this case.

“We would respectfully ask people to stop speculating on an ongoing live investigation.

“This investigation is going to fully establish the circumstances of the case including whether there may be misconduct on the part of any of the officers involved.

“The ongoing commentary about the evidence and speculation risks prejudicing any potential processes and preventing Henry Nowak’s family getting the answers they deserve.”