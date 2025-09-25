Boris Johnson has suggested Nigel Farage's stance on the war in Ukraine is "extremely dangerous", and said he had "serious anxieties" about Reform UK's approach to national security and the economy.

The former Conservative prime minister said Britain must be "strong and determined" in its support for Kyiv, rather than sounding "morally equivocal about transparent evil" like the Russian invasion.

Mr Johnson also insisted the Tories would "come back" as the party flounders in the polls, and described Kemi Badenoch as "easily the sparkiest and the most intellectually original" of all current leaders.

"We are going to need a Conservative government that is strong on defence and doesn't believe to take a position at random, that the problem in Ukraine was that Nato provoked Putin," he said on Harry Cole Saves the West show.

"I think that's extremely dangerous."

Mr Johnson added that the "Reform gang" was "on record as saying that Nato provoked Putin's aggression".

He said he had "confidence in the Conservatives, and I have confidence in the energy and combativeness of Kemi", despite a recent wave of defections to Reform UK.