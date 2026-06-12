Nigel Farage sat down for an exclusive interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Nigel Farage reveals why he wants to be PM. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Nigel Farage has told LBC he wants to be Prime Minister as he is the "only person that's got sufficient public rapport and the courage to take on the establishment and do what needs to be done".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform UK leader and MP for Clacton insisted he does not want the role "for the sake of the office or the title", saying he's "never been interested in that". Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Farage revealed what his first few policies would be, should he ever become Prime Minister. He said: "We've got to restore trust in the fact that voting actually counts for anything. Otherwise, things like riots and public disorder will become more commonplace. "Voting is our safety valve. That's our way of expressing our opinion without fighting." Read more: Farage backs John Healey's 'principled' resignation - as he insists Starmer's 'premiership is over' Read more: ‘They've got everything they campaigned for’ Nigel Farage defends Reform axing of Pride events

Nigel Farage speaking with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

He added: "So I do actually believe getting rid of the Human Rights Act, getting back proper control of our borders, re-establishing trust that the voters get what they actually opt for in an election is the first thing to do." Mr Farage's comments about public disorder becoming more commonplace come amid nights of unrest in Belfast. The Reform UK leader has been accused of stirring up racial hatred with his response to the stabbing attack on a man in Belfast. A Sudanese man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. Following public disorder in areas around the country, Scottish First Minister John Swinney said: “I do blame the Nigel Farages of this world, who stir up racial tension and stir up animosity within our society, when we should be working to bring people together for the common good within Scotland.” Mr Farage also faced criticism for his response to the death of Henry Nowak, who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying from a stab wound, as his killer, Vickrum Digwa, claimed the student had racially abused him. Mr Farage said: “Henry’s family have responded to this in just the most extraordinarily dignified way. “But I suggest the rest of us respond to this with pure cold rage. “This is wrong. All the values and standards of living in a free country where everybody is judged equally before the law have been trashed and thrown away.” He said there needed to be an end to “anti-white prejudice” and a recognition that “white lives matter just as much as black lives”.