Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey batting during a game of beach cricket with LibDem MPs beside the famous beach huts at West Undercliff Promenade, in Bournemouth. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Nigel Farage will roll back gun laws and spark "mass shooting" drills in British schools, Sir Ed Davey is expected to say in a speech to conclude the Liberal Democrat conference.

"Trump’s America" will be the blueprint for "Farage’s Britain", the Lib Dem chief will say in an attack on the Reform UK leader during his keynote address in Bournemouth. Sir Ed and his party have spent the four-day conference criticising Mr Farage, US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. In his speech to wrap up the gathering, the Lib Dem leader will continue on this course. Read more: Social media should have cigarette packet-style health warnings, Lib Dems to say Read more: Lib Dems call for tax on big banks to create new energy loans scheme

Nigel Farage at the launch of his party's new immigration plans. Picture: Alamy

He will say: "Imagine living in the Trump-inspired country Farage wants us to become. Where there’s no NHS, so patients are hit with crippling insurance bills. Or denied healthcare altogether. "Where we pay Putin for expensive fossil fuels and destroy our beautiful countryside with fracking – while climate change rages on. "Where gun laws are rolled back, so schools have to teach our children what to do in case of a mass shooting. "Where social media barons are free to poison young minds with impunity. "Where the government tramples on our basic rights and freedoms, unconstrained by the European Convention on Human Rights. "Where Andrew Tate is held up as an example to young men. Where racism and misogyny get the tacit support of people in power. Where everything is in a constant state of chaos."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey reacts during a Q&A session in the main hall during the Liberal Democrat Conference. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Sir Ed will add: "That is Trump’s America. Don’t let it become Farage’s Britain." As Reform UK leader, Mr Farage has not spoken about gun control. But in 2014, as Ukip leader, he called a ban on handguns "ludicrous" and said firearms laws should be relaxed. Restrictions on small arms put in place after the 1996 Dunblane massacre were a "kneejerk" response, Mr Farage said at the time. A Reform source said: "Ed Davey squanders his big moment spouting total madness. The Lib Dems are an irrelevant laughing stock." Elsewhere in his speech, Sir Ed is expected to say the Reform leader is "on the side of Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump". Seeking to contrast Reform with his own party, he will continue: "Liberal Democrats are on the side of the British people. Because unlike Farage, I actually love Britain."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with LibDem MPs during a game of beach cricket beside the famous beach huts at West Undercliff Promenade. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire