No further action to be taken against Polanski over Farage guillotine post, police confirm
Police have confirmed no further action will be taken against Zack Polanski after he shared an image on his Instagram page suggesting Nigel Farage should face a guillotine.
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The Green Party leader said he made an “inadvertent mistake” in sharing the image, which has now been taken down, and "does not support this type of dangerous message".
Reform has called for Mr Polanski to be arrested, with its home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, saying the post was "inciting murder".
Mr Farage quoted a screenshot of the image and tweeted: "This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram. If I was to post anything as inciteful, then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."
On Wednesday evening, the Met confirmed no further action will be taken in relation to the image against the Green Party leader.
However, they have determined a crime should be recorded in relation to the wearing of the T-shirt and the case has been referred to Avon and Somerset Police.
This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his instagram.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 27, 2026
If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski. pic.twitter.com/u1s25FQ38U
A Met Police spokesperson said: “We absolutely understand the reaction to this image being shared online, particularly in the context of increasing threats towards politicians.
“We take the safety and security of those in public life, including politicians, very seriously. Where we identify threats we take appropriate action and where there is evidence of offences we will investigate.
“While there will be people who will argue that those who shared the image in this Instagram post should be subject to criminal action, our review has concluded that on this occasion, the threshold is not met.
"We have spoken with those impacted to explain that decision making and to provide reassurance around our ongoing commitment to their security and the additional support available.”
The incident comes on the back of Joshua Kerry being charged with murdering Reform spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe - the former Conservative MP who died at her home in Devon.
A Green Party spokesperson said: "After attending a public event, Zack accepted a request to collaborate on a post with several images.
"Once this image was brought to his attention, he immediately unshared the post. He unequivocally does not support this type of dangerous message."
"Making Plans for Nigel" is a 1979 song from English rock band XTC, which is what one user commenting on the post suggested it was in reference to.