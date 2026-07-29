Police have confirmed no further action will be taken against Zack Polanski after he shared an image on his Instagram page suggesting Nigel Farage should face a guillotine.

The Green Party leader said he made an “inadvertent mistake” in sharing the image, which has now been taken down, and "does not support this type of dangerous message".

Reform has called for Mr Polanski to be arrested, with its home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, saying the post was "inciting murder".

Mr Farage quoted a screenshot of the image and tweeted: "This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram. If I was to post anything as inciteful, then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."

On Wednesday evening, the Met confirmed no further action will be taken in relation to the image against the Green Party leader.

However, they have determined a crime should be recorded in relation to the wearing of the T-shirt and the case has been referred to Avon and Somerset Police.