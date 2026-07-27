It is understood Reform UK are reporting Green Party leader Zack Polanski to the police over the post.

Nigel Farage has called for Greek Party leader Zack Polanski to be arrested. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Nigel Farage has called for Zack Polanski to be arrested after he shared an Instagram post of a man wearing a t-shirt with a guillotine next to the Reform UK leader.

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The post depicted a man wearing a top with the text: "We're only making plans for Nigel", which came after the "Green Party Party" event in Bristol on Sunday, which featured Mr Polanski as a guest speaker. The post was uploaded and had invited Mr Polanski as a "collaborator", meaning it would be reshared to his 713,000 followers, which he accepted. But it was swiftly removed after the exact details of what was included in the post came to his attention. It is now understood Reform UK are reporting Mr Polanski to the police over the post. Read more: Zelenskyy visits UK naval base as Burnham's first international guest in 'clear message' of Ukraine support Read more: France has just 24 hours before heatwave sparks fresh wildfires around Bordeaux as blazes could last until November

The post which was shared by Mr Polanski. Picture: Social Media

Posting on X, Mr Farage quoted a screenshot of the image and said: "This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his Instagram. "If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski." The party's home affairs spokesperson, Zia Yusuf, said the post was "inciting murder".

Farage has spoken multiple times about the issue of MP safety following the alleged murder of Ann Widdecombe, which is being investigated by counter terrorism police. A Green Party spokesperson said: "After attending a public event, Zack accepted a request to collaborate on a post with several images.

This is what Zack Polanski has just posted on his instagram.



If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski. pic.twitter.com/u1s25FQ38U — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 27, 2026

"Once this image was brought to his attention, he immediately unshared the post. He unequivocally does not support this type of dangerous message." "Making Plans for Nigel" is a famous 1979 song from English rock band XTC, which is what one user commenting on the post suggested it was in reference to. On Monday evening, the Met tweeted: "Earlier today - Monday, 27 July - we received a third-party report relating to an image shared on social media. "We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and officers are conducting enquiries into the matter."

Picture: MPS

Mr Farage was granted a meeting with the Home Office earlier this month over his security arrangements, after accepting an offer made by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood. It also emerged Reform would fund 24-hour protection for all its MPs. Following Ms Widdecombe's death, Ms Mahmood told the House of Commons that the government will look at security arrangements for MPs as well as those who have left Parliament but are still politically active.