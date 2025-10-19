Nigel Farage’s partner 'drawn into Brussels fraud probe at Eurosceptic think tank'
Investigators reportedly uncovered what they described as “serious” financial irregularities at IDDE
Nigel Farage’s partner has reportedly been embroiled in a fraud investigation in Belgium involving a Eurosceptic think tank she once led.
Laure Ferrari, 46, was the "day to day manager" of the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE), a think tank which promoted Eurosceptic ideas from its Brussels base before it was wound up in 2017.
It comes after Farage was forced to insist he had no "financial stake" in a £885,000 house in Clacton brought by Ms Ferrari in cash, amid claims he structured the purchase in order to avoid paying additional tax.
For years, the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf has reportedly been looking into IDDE's funding and its ties to a European Parliament alliance where Ukip was the dominant force.
Investigators reportedly uncovered what they described as “serious” financial irregularities, including claims that some donors were awarded questionable contracts.
The case has since been passed to Belgian prosecutors.
On November 5, a specialist financial crime court in Brussels, Chamber 69 of the tribunal de première instance, is expected to deliver its verdict, according to The Times.
The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed a judgment was coming and could be appealed, but refused to name anyone involved or outline possible penalties.
Ferrari has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the case “politically driven” and the claims against her “fake,” saying they stem from leaks by a hostile MEP.
Olaf initially launched the probe after auditors' reports were revealed and a referral by EU parliamentary authorities.
Though IDDE went into liquidation eight years ago, investigations continued into its financial records.
A spokesman for Ms Ferrari told The Times: “Just after the Brexit referendum in 2016, a series of Eurosceptic parties, such as the ADDE, came under the fire of the political body of the European Parliament also known as the Bureau of the European Parliament. This is the body that decides the amount of annual funds given to such parties.
“One of its members, a Green MEP, leaked fake accusations of misuse of funds to the Dutch press. Olaf had a duty to investigate, which led to the ADDE to be referred to a criminal court.
“The case was later dismissed and the EU Court of Justice annulled a reimbursement of funds that the European parliament wanted to claim from the ADDE.”
The spokesman added: “The IDDE was never referred to the criminal court.”
Ferrari first met Farage 18 years ago when she was working as a waitress in the French town of Epinal.
They have been linked as a couple since 2017.