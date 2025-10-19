Investigators reportedly uncovered what they described as “serious” financial irregularities at IDDE

Nigel Farage’s partner has reportedly been embroiled in a fraud investigation in Belgium involving a Eurosceptic think tank she once led.

Laure Ferrari, 46, was the "day to day manager" of the Institute for Direct Democracy in Europe (IDDE), a think tank which promoted Eurosceptic ideas from its Brussels base before it was wound up in 2017. It comes after Farage was forced to insist he had no "financial stake" in a £885,000 house in Clacton brought by Ms Ferrari in cash, amid claims he structured the purchase in order to avoid paying additional tax. For years, the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf has reportedly been looking into IDDE's funding and its ties to a European Parliament alliance where Ukip was the dominant force. Investigators reportedly uncovered what they described as “serious” financial irregularities, including claims that some donors were awarded questionable contracts. Read more: Shoot down Russian jets in NATO airspace, says Farage as Reform leader toughens up stance on Putin Read more: Migrant with AK-47 face tattoo jailed over threat to kill Nigel Farage in 'chilling' video

The case has since been passed to Belgian prosecutors. On November 5, a specialist financial crime court in Brussels, Chamber 69 of the tribunal de première instance, is expected to deliver its verdict, according to The Times. The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed a judgment was coming and could be appealed, but refused to name anyone involved or outline possible penalties. Ferrari has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the case “politically driven” and the claims against her “fake,” saying they stem from leaks by a hostile MEP. Olaf initially launched the probe after auditors' reports were revealed and a referral by EU parliamentary authorities. Though IDDE went into liquidation eight years ago, investigations continued into its financial records.

