Nigel Farage was just being polite to people he believed to be potential donors, Robert Jenrick told LBC’s Matthew Wright amid the ongoing row over Reform donations.

Speaking to LBC on Saturday morning, Mr Jenrick said that the leader of Reform UK celebrated positive polling, but did nothing other than take potential donors out to lunch.

“He didn't know what was going on,” said the Reform UK Treasury spokesperson. “Let's be very clear. What did happen was he went out for lunch with some people who were offering to donate to the party, and he was polite to them.

“That's what you would expect, and [what] party leaders have to do all the time.”

This statement comes after Mr Farage was caught by an undercover reporting team appearing to celebrate an arrangement for a British man to donate to the party via funds provided by his American father. It is illegal for parties to accept donations from outside of the UK.

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