The iconic chef is set to replace long-time host Dame Prue Leith, who announced her departure on Wednesday

Nigella Lawson is rumoured to replace Prue Leith as Bake Off judge. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nigella Lawson is set to replace Prue Leith as a judge on the Great British Bake Off.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 66-year-old celebrity chef is said to be ready to sign on the dotted line on a contract to join the popular baking show. She has been frequently named as a replacement for Dame Prue, since the judge cut back her workload in 2024. Nigella will join Paul Hollywood in the next series which will begin filming in April. Read more: Prue Leith to leave Great British Bake Off in shock exit Read more: Cruz Beckham likes memes poking fun at his mum after brother's bombshell claims

Dame Prue Leith has announced she is stepping down as a judge on Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A source told The Sun: "Nigella’s recognised worldwide. "She’s got the cheeky banter down to a tee, with all her work laden with the fun innuendos and naughty patter that are synonymous with Bake Off. "Prue has been wonderful but Nigella will be a sure-fire hit. "Contract discussions are in the final stages and, all being well, Nigella will be heating up the famous tent soon."

Nigella Lawson attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of her father Nigel Lawson, The Right Honourable The Lord Lawson of Blaby at St Margaret's Church, Westminster Abbey on October 17, 2023. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images