Nigella Lawson 'to join Bake Off' after Prue Leith announced departure from show
The iconic chef is set to replace long-time host Dame Prue Leith, who announced her departure on Wednesday
Nigella Lawson is set to replace Prue Leith as a judge on the Great British Bake Off.
The 66-year-old celebrity chef is said to be ready to sign on the dotted line on a contract to join the popular baking show.
She has been frequently named as a replacement for Dame Prue, since the judge cut back her workload in 2024.
Nigella will join Paul Hollywood in the next series which will begin filming in April.
A source told The Sun: "Nigella’s recognised worldwide.
"She’s got the cheeky banter down to a tee, with all her work laden with the fun innuendos and naughty patter that are synonymous with Bake Off.
"Prue has been wonderful but Nigella will be a sure-fire hit.
"Contract discussions are in the final stages and, all being well, Nigella will be heating up the famous tent soon."
Dame Prue announced she was stepping down as a judge on Wednesday.
The 86-year-old said she has "genuinely loved" working on the programme for the past nine series and after judging more than 400 challenges.
She has been a judge on the popular baking show alongside Paul Hollywood since 2017, when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.
Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are the current Bake Off presenters, while Dame Prue also worked with their predecessor,s Sandi Toksvig and Matt Lucas.
Dame Prue said in a statement on Wednesday: "Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I'm sure I'll miss working with my fellow judge Paul, Alison and Noel and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.
"But now feels like the right time to step back (I'm 86 for goodness sake!), there's so much I'd like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden.
"Whoever joins the team, I'm sure they'll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it."
A Bake Off spokesman said: “The new judge will be announced in due course.”