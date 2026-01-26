Nigella Lawson will replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, it has been announced.

The TV chef and cookbook author has the “expertise, empathy and humour” that are the “perfect ingredients” for the Bake Off Tent, according to Channel 4 and production company Love Productions.

Lawson said in a statement: “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!

“Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement.

“The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it.

“I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!”

