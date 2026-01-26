Nigella Lawson 'bubbling with excitement' as she is confirmed as new Bake Off judge
Nigella Lawson will replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, it has been announced.
The TV chef and cookbook author has the “expertise, empathy and humour” that are the “perfect ingredients” for the Bake Off Tent, according to Channel 4 and production company Love Productions.
Lawson said in a statement: “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!
“Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement.
“The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it.
“I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!”
Dame Prue Leith said: “I’m thrilled that Nigella is to experience brilliant Bake Off. She’s sassy, fun and she knows her onions — and her croissants, cake and crumble.”
It was announced last week that Dame Prue will bow out of the show after nine series and after judging more than 400 challenges.
She has been a judge on the popular baking show alongside Paul Hollywood since 2017 when the series moved to Channel 4.
Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the marriage of two great British icons: Bake Off and Nigella.
“With Nigella joining the tent, Love Productions have created the dream team of British telly.
“Nigella brings an incomparable combination of warmth, expertise and sophistication to the tent, and this summer’s series will be as mouthwatering a prospect as her chocolate Guinness cake.”
Ralph Lee, chief executive officer of Love Productions, said: “We are all so delighted at Love Productions to welcome Nigella to The Great British Bake Off.
“Nigella is one of the most influential and beloved voices in food, with a tremendous passion for baking and a deep connection with all audiences.
“Her warmth, wit and expertise make her a perfect fit for the tent, and we feel very fortunate to have her join the Bake Off team.”
The Great British Bake Off will air later this year.