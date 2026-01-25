New research suggests two in five night shift workers, including NHS staff and emergency service members, can go for three days or longer without seeing any daylight.

The lack of daylight or sunshine can lead to a loss of vitamin D boost, often leaving them feeling cut off from the outside world, said the report.

A survey of 500 workers who work nights, by the Blue Light Card service, found they sleep through most of January’s limited daylight.

Many get just 29 minutes of genuine daylight during their usual working day – totalling only 2 hours and 25 minutes in a typical week.

Around a third of respondents said getting up for work in darkness and heading home after sunset left them feeling drained, less motivated and irritable.

