Britain does not have a growth problem, but it does have a priorities problem. We talk relentlessly about unlocking productivity and revitalising city centres across the nation, yet we are quietly strangling one of the sectors that already delivers both. The night-time economy employs hundreds of thousands of people, underpins regional identity and keeps urban Britain commercially alive long after the office lights go out. Yet it is still treated as expendable.

As Angela Rayner appears at the Liverpool Night Time Economy Summit, there will be plenty of well intentioned language about vibrancy, culture and opportunity. We have heard it before. What we have not seen is consistent political backing for the businesses and workers who actually keep Britain’s cities moving after dark.

The night-time economy is still spoken about as though it is a lifestyle accessory rather than a serious economic driver, and that framing is part of the problem. Bars, clubs, music venues and late-night hospitality are not fringe activities. They are employers, they are training grounds and they are supply chains. They are often the first rung on the ladder for young workers and the financial backbone for city centres that would otherwise sit dormant for half the day.

When a venue closes, it is not simply a cultural loss. It has a ripple effect that reaches taxi drivers, security teams, glass collectors, freelance creatives, kitchen staff, cleaners and small suppliers who depend on consistent night trade. Those jobs are rarely glamorous in political speeches, but they are real and they are local. In many regional cities they are the difference between a thriving centre and a boarded up one.

Policy has steadily tightened the screws. Business rates remain stubbornly disconnected from modern trading realities. Licensing systems are slow and inconsistent, which is a serious problem for operators who need to respond quickly to consumer trends. Policing can be patchy, leaving venues exposed while still holding them fully accountable. Transport networks in many cities wind down long before hospitality workers finish their shifts, effectively signalling that the night workforce is an afterthought.

Outside London the pressure is even more pronounced. Cities like Liverpool do not treat nightlife as an optional extra. It is part of their brand, their tourism offer and their graduate retention strategy. A strong night-time economy keeps young talent in the city, supports independent operators and drives secondary spending in hotels, restaurants and retail. Without it, city centres lose energy and confidence, and that decline rarely reverses itself.

There is also a contradiction at the heart of the current conversation. We celebrate Britain’s creative industries and export their success stories around the world, yet the grassroots venues that incubate talent face escalating costs and regulatory uncertainty. We talk about growth corridors and productivity while allowing the ecosystems that generate footfall and employment after sunset to erode.

If the government is serious about growth, then the night-time economy needs to be treated as core economic infrastructure rather than a reputational risk to be managed. That means reforming business rates in a way that reflects regional realities. It means faster and more predictable licensing processes. It means coordinated support between local authorities and police so venues are treated as partners in safe city strategies. And it means transport planning that recognises the working day does not end at five.

You cannot build vibrant, productive cities while starving the sectors that animate them. Growth does not clock off in the early evening, and neither do the people who rely on the night-time economy for their livelihoods. If ministers genuinely want thriving regional economies, they need to stop speaking warmly about nightlife and start governing in a way that allows it to survive.