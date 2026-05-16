The collision happened close to the junction between Barley Lane and the High Road in Ilford. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

Nine people have been injured including five who are seriously hurt following a police pursuit in east London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Metropolitan officers attempted to stop the vehicle after having suspicions it was stolen, but a chase was sparked after it failed to stop. A collision then took place at around 12:30am on Saturday morning at the junction of Barley Lane and the High Road in Ilford. Ten patients were treated at the scene and nine were taken to hospital, five of which, aged between 14 and 64, remain there with serious injuries. Read more: Met Police make 31 arrests as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches Read more: Rescue diver dies in search for bodies of Italian tourists in the Maldives

The crash took place at around 12:30am on Saturday. Picture: Google

The driver, later revealed as a woman in her twenties, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft and failing to stop. Four other passengers, including a teenage girl, were also detained for being in a stolen vehicle. A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers were on patrol at around 00:30hrs on Saturday, 16 May when they attempted to stop a vehicle after having reason to believe it was stolen. "The car failed to stop, and a short pursuit ensued. "The vehicle was subsequently involved in a collision with another car on Barley Lane junction with High Road, Redbridge. "Nine people were reported injured, including the driver of the suspected stolen vehicle, the four passengers, the driver of the second car, a further two passengers from that vehicle, and a moped driver.