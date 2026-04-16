More than 20,000 students were told that their courses were never eligible for student finance loans

22,000 students in the UK are thought to be affected. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Nine universities have initiated legal action against the government in a row over students being asked to repay loans that were "issued in error".

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The Student Loans Company (SLC) sent students letters telling them their courses were ineligible for loans. Picture: Alamy

London Met, Bath Spa, and Oxford Brookes are among the institutions affected. Yet, just three universities are putting their name publicly to the legal action - Bath Spa, Southampton Solent and London Metropolitan. Maintenance loans cover living costs such as accommodation and food and are paid directly to students via instalments. The maximum maintenance loan for a full-time student living at home in England is £10,473 this year. Childcare grants range from £199.62 a week for one child and £342.24 a week for more than two children. This means students claiming both the maximum maintenance loan and childcare grant could have to pay back almost £30,000.

Oxford Brookes is among just three universities putting their name publicly to the legal action. Picture: Alamy

Bath Spa University’s vice-chancellor, Prof Georgina Andrews, said institutions had acted in “good faith” and that the sudden decision unfairly penalises vulnerable students seeking to improve their lives through education. The universities have strongly rejected the classification of in-person, timetabled weekend teaching as “distance learning,” calling it illogical. A petition has gathered 13,000 signatures, and hundreds of students are set to protest in Westminster, where a delegation will present their case to the Department for Education. The government maintains that universities must ensure students and graduates do not suffer financial hardship as a result, and, while declining to comment on legal action, argues institutions either misunderstood the regulations or exploited the system.

The education secretary said she "will always prioritise protecting students". Picture: Alamy