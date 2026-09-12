One rare blood donor was called up specifically to give blood to the child

Nine-year-old Qasim Rizwan in the vehicles which urgently delivered his blood. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)

By Sophie Clark

A nine-year-old boy has overcome a rare blood disorder following a transfusion which required every matching unit of blood available in the country.

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Qasim Rizwan, from Bolton, has a rare mix of bloods which complicated his ability to overcome autoimmune haemolytic anaemia (AIHA) and now says he feels as if his “life has restarted.” Qasim was diagnosed with AIHA in June last year, but doctors at Manchester Children’s Hospital initially struggled to match his blood type. Scientists at NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) discovered he was a rare mix, including r’r’, a subtype of the Rhesus system that is shared by roughly one in 10,000 people. Only around 50 blood donors are type r’r’, and a rare donor was specifically called up to give blood to Qasim. Read more: Richard Branson's wife Joan died from 'massive' blood clot after doctor 'failed to prescribe her medication' Read more: Teacher who died after being sent home from hospital would've survived if blood clot had been treated, coroner finds

Frozen Blood Bank manager Jo Mathews (L) and Qasim Rizwan with his brother Yusuf and father Rizwan Ahmed (R). Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)

Staff at NHSBT Liverpool’s frozen blood bank urgently defrosted and sent all six matching units of blood from its national frozen blood bank, as well as sending another unit from its facility in Colindale. AIHA is a rare disorder, which impacts around 1,200 people in the UK each year and causes the immune system to mistakenly target and destroy red blood cells faster than the body can make them. Symptoms include extreme tiredness, a rapid heartbeat and jaundice. “I felt like I was going to die,” said Qasim. “I was really scared, hoping I would survive, and eventually I did. “I really like the doctors, they helped me so much. They were so kind to me and they calmed me down if I was sad or angry. “I feel like I have my daily routine and everything is back to normal. My life has restarted. I just feel unique and it’s quite amazing that I have rare blood.”

Frozen Blood Bank manager Jo Mathews showing Qasim Rizwan how glyercol is added to blood before it is frozen. Picture: NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)