Indian authorities have said they have now contained a Nipah virus outbreak there following two confirmed cases in the eastern state of West Bengal

Airport health authorities wearing protective masks monitor passengers from international flights arriving at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A deadly infection that has been found in India "is unlikely to pose a significant risk of global spread" though countries should remain vigilant, a UK expert has said.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, said detecting Nipah at borders can be difficult owing to the length of time it takes for people to develop symptoms after catching the virus. Indian authorities have said they have now contained a Nipah virus outbreak there following two confirmed cases in the eastern state of West Bengal. Several Asian countries have tightened health screenings and airport surveillance for anyone arriving into their countries from India. All the contacts of the two people infected in India have been quarantined and tested, according to information from the Indian government. Read More: What is the Nipah virus that has led to 100 quarantining in India?

A fruit bat. Picture: Getty

Prof Hunter said: "Although Nipah is a very serious infection, it is unlikely to pose a significant risk of global spread as the risk of person-to-person transmission is low. "The R0 (the number of people that one infected person will pass on a virus to) is less than 1.0. "Nevertheless, we cannot be complacent as we have seen recently, some viruses can mutate to increased infectivity. "Also the long incubation period makes detection at borders very difficult." Nipah has a high fatality rate and has been found before in parts of Asia. According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), while the risk to most people remains very low, understanding the virus is important for travellers to affected areas.

Several Asian countries have tightened health screenings and airport surveillance. Picture: Alamy