A British citizen is among a group of 10 mountaineers missing in Pakistan after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in the north of the country.

Nirmal Purja MBE, who was born in Nepal and served in the British Army and Royal Marines, was leading an expedition on the world’s 12th highest peak when the avalanche struck at around midday on Thursday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said there had been no contact with any of the climbers since the avalanche.

Mr Purja rose to prominence in 2019 when he climbed all 14 of the world’s mountains with a peak above 8,000 metres in 189 days – smashing the previous record for accomplishing the feat by more than seven years.

Mr Purja is one of five Nepalese climbers in the group, as well as mountaineers from Pakistan, Oman, the US and China, as well as one foreign national from an unspecified country.

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