The Alpine Club of Pakistan said there had been no contact with any of the climbers since the avalanche on Broad Peak

"I ask for nothing but safe passage up and down," wrote missing British climber Nirmal Purja on social media, just days before an Avalanche struck the Pakistani mountain he was climbing without oxygen. Picture: Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

"I ask for nothing but safe passage up and down," wrote missing British climber Nirmal Purja on social media, just days before an Avalanche struck the Pakistani mountain he was climbing without oxygen.

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Mr Purja is among a group of 10 mountaineers missing in Pakistan after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in the north of the country. The world-renowned climber, who was born in Nepal and served in the British Army and Royal Marines, was leading an expedition on the world’s 12th highest peak when the avalanche struck at around midday on Thursday. The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said there had been no contact with any of the climbers since the avalanche. On July 27, Mr Purja wrote a long post on X explaining why he had decided to climb Broad Peak without oxygen, stating that he had already climbed all of the 8000m summits in Pakistan but wanted to do them again. Read more: Hamas agrees to completely disarm in Gaza as Trump announces historic Middle-East peace deal Read more: London taxi driver arrested on suspicion of 'spying at Cyprus RAF base for Iran'

THE MISSION SHIFTS. THE COMPASS HOLDS.



This was never the plan. Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8000m summits. That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here , only one remains “Cho… pic.twitter.com/rovJzFcazP — Nirmal Purja MBE (@nimsdai) July 27, 2026

"This was never the plan," he wrote. "Initially, the plan was to climb just G2. But just before setting off for Pakistan, I ran the numbers on my 8000m summits. "That’s when it hit me: if I tick off Broad Peak whilst I’m here, only one remains 'Cho Oyu.' "Then I become the FIRST person in history to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice. Without oxygen." Mr Purja rose to prominence in 2019 when he climbed all 14 of the world’s mountains with a peak above 8,000 metres in 189 days – smashing the previous record for accomplishing the feat by more than seven years. He is one of five Nepalese climbers in the group, as well as mountaineers from Pakistan, Oman, the US and China, as well as one foreign national from an unspecified country.

The all-Nepalese mountaineering team that became the first to scale Mount K2 in winter cheer as they arrive at Tribhuwan International airport. Picture: Alamy

Mr Purja added that he doesn't take any of the mountains he climbs for granted, but he went on to issue a message to "those who still doubt". He said: "I already climbed all 5 of Pakistan’s 8000ers in just 26 days. Leading. Guiding. Without oxygen. Breaking the records of those who broke mine with oxygen. The receipts are there. "Broad Peak, I ask for nothing but safe passage up and back down. I take zero mountains for granted. Not one. The moment my foot leaves basecamp, it’s 100 per cent. Always has been. Always will be. "This one is dedicated to everyone who carried me here. Supporters. Critics. All of you. Without both sides, there is no fire. So thank you genuinely. "My purpose has never been about me. It’s about what I represent. It’s about showing YOU that your own mountains—whatever they are—are climbable."

Pakistan's tallest peaks, including Broad Peak where several people are missing after an avalanche. Picture: John SAEKI / AFP via Getty Images