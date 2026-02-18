Larry the cat has now been serving as “chief mouser” of Downing Street for 15 years, but No 10 would not be drawn on questions of whether he might one day retire.

“Today we celebrate 15 years of Larry as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office,” the No 10 Downing Street Instagram account wrote this week.

The cherished feline has been in post for every prime minister since David Cameron entered government , and seen off pests as well as sparking a rivalry with the foreign office’s cat Palmerston - who sadly died last week .

Palmerston, who died on February 12, had been moved to Bermuda last year, where he was given the ceremonial title of Feline Relations Consultant to the Governor.

Larry has, however, remained in Downing Street for his whole career and remained as Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all came and went. The cat has also met world leaders, including Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He is now 19-years-old, beyond the average life expectancy for a cat, but No 10 did not comment when asked by LBC if he might be retired at any point.

“If Larry dies we need a state funeral and national holiday,” one commented below the Downing Street video on Instagram.

“The only person we trust in office,” wrote another.

Larry has been involved in a number of well-known incidents over the years, with his scrap with Palmerston in 2018 being considered by some as a metaphor for Brexit.

He has also seen off foxes, birds and mice over the years and appears to not be slowing down yet.

Battersea Cats’ Home, where Larry was taken from in 2011 to be given the role, shared a message of pride - with the feline having been chosen for his mousing abilities.

“We remember when he was just another Battersea lad. So proud of you, Larry!”