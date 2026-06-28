'No 10 in the North': Burnham will use major speech to announce largest shift of power out of London in modern history
In his first major speech since entering Parliament, Burnham will suggest his generation of politicians, including himself must take responsibility for the loss of public trust in politics
Andy Burnham will set out plans for a No 10 in the North in a speech outlining his vision to unleash what has been billed as the biggest shift of power away from London in modern history.
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The Labour leadership frontrunner will make a major speech outlining his plans for devolution and the economy, in which he will pledge to give Britain the “circuit-breaker it needs”.
The former Greater Manchester mayor will use the highly-anticipated speech in Manchester on Monday to call for decision-making to be pushed back into local communities as part of his vision to “lift Britain back up”.
The speech will detail Burnham's ambitions to deliver “good growth in every postcode”, and will suggest his generation of politicians, including himself must take responsibility for the loss of public trust in politics.
Mr Burnham, who served as a minister and on the Opposition frontbench before becoming a regional mayor in 2017, swept to victory in the Makerfield by-election earlier this month, triggering Sir Keir Starmer's resignation as Prime Minister as former allies broke ranks to fall behind his leadership bid.
Read more: Burnham's top ally calls for 'fundamental redesign' of the tax system ahead of his economic strategy speech
Read more: Andy Burnham 'backs the Labour manifesto and fiscal rules' but will change Labour by being 'more optimistic', says Steve Reed
If Mr Burnham remains the only candidate for the Labour leadership, his speech will come exactly three weeks before he enters Downing Street.
As the likelihood of a Burnham premiership has become more apparent, speculation has mounted over his economic and policy agenda.
The proposals he is set to outline will include plans to boost economic growth by giving regional mayors more control over social housing, welfare and post-16 education, according to The Times.
He is expected to back apprenticeships and throw his weight behind industry, which will centre on “buying British”.
Education reforms are also to be unveiled aimed at delivering what his team describe as “true parity” between the academic and the technical – a balance which outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also sought to focus on while in government.
Mr Burnham is also expected to announce plans to move part of his prime ministerial operation to the North of England as part of efforts to push power out of Whitehall and into the regions with a “No 10 North" in what allies say is the biggest transfer of power out of Whitehall in modern times.
Senior Labour figures have insisted the party is united behind the leadership frontrunner and dismissed the prospect of a general election to secure a mandate for any major shifts in policy.
Housing Secretary Steve Reed told LBC Burnham would stick to the Labour manifesto but offer a more "optimistic vision of what the future might be".
Mr Reed also played down any suggestion of a leadership contest, stating there would be no point given the support levelled for Mr Burnham.
He added there would be "more focus on devolution."
"That is something Andy and I have been working on together for over ten years. He understands very clearly, having been Mayor of Manchester, that when local areas get more control over decisions that affect them, they are better decisions."
Meanwhile, the former Greater Manchester mayor continues to mull his future cabinet.
Rachel Reeves appears to have conceded she will no longer be staying on as Chancellor, with several senior ministers including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband tipped to succeed her.