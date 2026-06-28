In his first major speech since entering Parliament, Burnham will suggest his generation of politicians, including himself must take responsibility for the loss of public trust in politics

Andy Burnham outside his house in Warrington, Cheshire. Picture date: Saturday June 27, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham will set out plans for a No 10 in the North in a speech outlining his vision to unleash what has been billed as the biggest shift of power away from London in modern history.

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The speech will detail Burnham's ambitions to deliver “good growth in every postcode”,. Picture: Alamy

If Mr Burnham remains the only candidate for the Labour leadership, his speech will come exactly three weeks before he enters Downing Street. As the likelihood of a Burnham premiership has become more apparent, speculation has mounted over his economic and policy agenda. The proposals he is set to outline will include plans to boost economic growth by giving regional mayors more control over social housing, welfare and post-16 education, according to The Times. He is expected to back apprenticeships and throw his weight behind industry, which will centre on “buying British”. Education reforms are also to be unveiled aimed at delivering what his team describe as “true parity” between the academic and the technical – a balance which outgoing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has also sought to focus on while in government. Mr Burnham is also expected to announce plans to move part of his prime ministerial operation to the North of England as part of efforts to push power out of Whitehall and into the regions with a “No 10 North" in what allies say is the biggest transfer of power out of Whitehall in modern times. Senior Labour figures have insisted the party is united behind the leadership frontrunner and dismissed the prospect of a general election to secure a mandate for any major shifts in policy.