Number 10 has been accused of wasting taxpayer money by failing to relocate top staff to Manchester from Whitehall.

Director-general for No10 North Sam Lister, alongside Deputy Chief of Staff Caroline Simpson, Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey , Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Minister for the Cabinet Office Louise Haigh and Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The man charged with leading Number 10 North has been accused of wasting taxpayer money after embarking on a 200-mile weekly commute to Manchester.

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Sam Lister, who is based in Whitehall but has been tasked with leading the first of Burnham's devolution plans, continues to live in his £2.2million Islington townhouse despite working in Manchester during the week. It follows suggestions he has 'no current plans to relocate' to Manchester while in the role. Mr Lister, 52, formally took up the role as director-general of Mr Burnham's flagship project three weeks ago, reportedly has 'no immediate plans' to relocate to Manchester from the capital. Commuting weekly by train, Mr Lister spends Mondays in Downing Street before travelling to the North, according to reports. It comes amid claims the taxpayer-funded trips to and from Manchester are costing an estimated £800-a-week when meals are factored in. It also follows exclusive LBC polling that reveals Labour is now more popular than Reform UK, with figures showing the 'Burnham bounce' has moved his party ahead of Nigel Farage's. Read more: Coming to a town near you: Burnham kicks off nationwide cost-of-living tour as No 10 insists 'consumers being ripped off shouldn't be accepted' Read more: Labour now 'more popular than Reform' as poll reveals satisfaction in Burnham 8% behind Starmer at same point as PM

Government staff prepare a number 10 North sign for a media interview during a National Economic Council meeting at No 10 North. Picture: Alamy

Mr Levy, a former journalist who has held roles across the departments of health, business and culture, became Burnham's pick to lead the No 10 North project. Number 10 did not deny suggestions Mr Levy commuted weekly from London, with Downing Street outlining that all travel and accommodation remained in line with civil service policy. LBC understands that no decision has yet been made on Mr Levy and his family’s living arrangements. Commuting from the capital to No 10's new Heron House location, a 15-minute walk from Manchester Piccadilly, the address was previously the location of GCHQ's northern hub. According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Levy boarded the 6.29am Avanti service from Euston last Tuesday during his second week in the role. Travelling on a standard class return ticket, the commute is reported to have cost in excess of £220.

From left, Deputy Chief of Staff Caroline Simpson, Minister for the Cabinet Office Louise Haigh, PM Andy Burnham, Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo, Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey and director-general for No10 North Sam Lister. Picture: Alamy

The claims come after a source told the outlet: "Sam has only been in the job for three weeks, so there are wider things to think about, which takes time." Number 10 was also seen to deny claims that Mr Levy travelled to Manchester on a First Class ticket, insisting he travelled on a standard passenger fare. Speaking on the matter, a government spokesperson told LBC: “No 10 North is central to the Prime Minister’s commitment to spread growth and opportunity across the UK and bring Government closer to the communities it serves. “The initial team of staff includes people based in the North West, Yorkshire, London and other parts of the UK. "Any travel bookings and accommodation expenses are made in accordance with Civil Service policy.”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has set out plans to tackle the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy