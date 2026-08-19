The Prime Minister is expected to work at the Manchester base once a week

Andy Burnham speaks with John Healey during a visit to a family centre in Sheffield last month. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The new No 10 North will take over responsibility for overseeing economic growth from the Treasury as part of a "huge transfer of power".

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The Prime Minister suggested the Manchester base will lead the charge on boosting the economy while the London offices would focus on controlling the public finances. Mr Burnham is expected to work at the outpost once each week during his premiership, as part of his move to push power out of Westminster. Describing the move as a "huge transfer of power", the PM said it would allow the government "maximum power to unblock the blockages" which exist in Whitehall. He said the Chancellor John Healey was in favour of the move. Read more: 'We can do it!' Angela Rayner vows to suport PM in homelessness bid to get 'everyone in by Christmas' Read more: Buses brought under public control in West Midlands as Andy Burnham hails 'very big day'

"There's a job to be done around control of public finances," Mr Burnham told The Times. "It's just the dual job of growth and control of public finances that sometimes clouds the growth mission. "Particularly having No 10 leading on that growth mission means you’ve got maximum power to unlock the blockages where they exist in the wider Whitehall system." The Manchester branch of Downing Street in Heron House is already up and running, and officials have said it will cost taxpayers no extra money. Mr Healey will hold his first budget on October 28, and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner insisted the transfer of power would not represent a demotion for the Chancellor. Ms Rayner told Sky on Wednesday: "The Chancellor is working really hard with the Prime Minister, with myself and other Cabinet colleagues.

No 10 North opened for duty in July. Picture: Alamy