No 10 North to take over task of boosting economy in 'huge transfer of power', Burnham says
The Prime Minister is expected to work at the Manchester base once a week
The new No 10 North will take over responsibility for overseeing economic growth from the Treasury as part of a "huge transfer of power".
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The Prime Minister suggested the Manchester base will lead the charge on boosting the economy while the London offices would focus on controlling the public finances.
Mr Burnham is expected to work at the outpost once each week during his premiership, as part of his move to push power out of Westminster.
Describing the move as a "huge transfer of power", the PM said it would allow the government "maximum power to unblock the blockages" which exist in Whitehall.
He said the Chancellor John Healey was in favour of the move.
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"There's a job to be done around control of public finances," Mr Burnham told The Times.
"It's just the dual job of growth and control of public finances that sometimes clouds the growth mission.
"Particularly having No 10 leading on that growth mission means you’ve got maximum power to unlock the blockages where they exist in the wider Whitehall system."
The Manchester branch of Downing Street in Heron House is already up and running, and officials have said it will cost taxpayers no extra money.
Mr Healey will hold his first budget on October 28, and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner insisted the transfer of power would not represent a demotion for the Chancellor.
Ms Rayner told Sky on Wednesday: "The Chancellor is working really hard with the Prime Minister, with myself and other Cabinet colleagues.
"You will have seen the statement that the Cabinet made, I think now two weeks ago, where we were really clear on our intent to put devolution and community empowerment at the heart of this government.
"So we saw in Greater Manchester, where Andy (Burnham) had more powers, we saw the economy growing faster than the rest of the UK, and the Prime Minister said he wants to see that growth in every postcode."
It comes as UK inflation rose to 2.9% in the 12 months to July, the Office for National Statistics [ONS] said, as the war in the Middle East continues to impact prices.
The figures compare to the rate of 2.6% announced last month for the year to June.
It follows a 13% hike in Ofgem’s energy price cap last month, which increased the average gas and electricity bill by £221 to £1,862 a year.