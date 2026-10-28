The US-brokered ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine has remained peaceful since its establishment, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday.

The US-brokered ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine has remained peaceful since its construction. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

By Georgia Bell

There have been no breaches of a local ceasefire in Ukraine for the first 30 hours, according to Kyiv’s human rights ombudsman.

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The US-brokered ceasefire around the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine has remained peaceful since its establishment, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday. The ceasefire has been agreed to until November 1 to permit residents of the frontline town to evacuate, after they had been unable to leave when conditions had become near-uninhabitable. On Tuesday, it was announced that the ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump was extended after the pause in fighting came into effect today. Read more: Ceasefire brokered by Melania Trump in Russian-occupied Oleshky to last until November amid food shortages Read more: Russia and Ukraine begin ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Oleshky, as strikes continue elsewhere

Ukrainians attend a rally to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the town of Oleshky. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

Ukraine's top negotiator Davyd Arakhamia said on Tuesday that the ceasefire will last until November 1. “The ceasefire will remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1. Every such de-escalation effort brings the long-awaited peace in Ukraine closer.” Russia and Ukraine agreed last week to temporarily stop all military action in the Ukrainian town to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and prepare for civilian evacuations amid reports of food shortages. The ceasefire came into effect this morning, with Russian forces stopping shelling towards Kherson at 4am. "As head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, I confirm that the Ukrainian side is honouring its commitments," Dmytro Lubinets, the parliamentary commissioner for human rights, said in a Facebook post confirming Russia's timing of its halt.

Melania Trump helped broker the ceasefire. Picture: Reuters

The pause is intended to help aid deliveries and evacuations from the frontline town in southern Ukraine, which is grappling with acute shortages of food and medicine. The town lies on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson. Ukrainian forces currently control Kherson, but Russian troops have occupied Oleshky since seizing it during the first days of their February 2022 invasion. Oleshky has suffered extensive war damage and was hit hard by flooding after the destruction of the nearby Kakhovka dam in 2023. The US has said only a few thousand people remain in the town from a prewar population of 24,000. Residents and officials have reported severe shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies, and Oleshky has been largely cut off from running water, electricity, gas and central heating. White House envoys have talked to both sides in recent days to try to find a solution as the US looks to mediate a peace deal to end the war, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.