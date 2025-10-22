Four men who were arrested after projecting images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle will not face charges, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

A 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old both from London, and a 37-year-old from Kent were all arrested in September after several images of Trump and Epstein were projected onto the tower while a soundtrack questioning the pair’s relationship played on a speaker.

The group also projected a letter Mr Trump allegedly sent to Epstein onto the castle, as well as pictures of Epstein’s victims.

The political campaign group Led By Donkeys revealed it was behind the stunt, which came during the US president's state visit.

The men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and causing public nuisance. But the force said in an update on Wednesday no further action will be taken after dropping its probe.

