No charges for men who projected images of Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle during president's state visit
The men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and causing public nuisance.
Four men who were arrested after projecting images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle will not face charges, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
A 60-year-old from East Sussex, a 36-year-old and a 50-year-old both from London, and a 37-year-old from Kent were all arrested in September after several images of Trump and Epstein were projected onto the tower while a soundtrack questioning the pair’s relationship played on a speaker.
The group also projected a letter Mr Trump allegedly sent to Epstein onto the castle, as well as pictures of Epstein’s victims.
The political campaign group Led By Donkeys revealed it was behind the stunt, which came during the US president's state visit.
The men were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and causing public nuisance. But the force said in an update on Wednesday no further action will be taken after dropping its probe.
Led By Donkeys previously slammed the arrests as “Orwellian” and “ridiculous”.
“Forgive the cliche, but it is rather Orwellian for a piece of journalism, which raises questions about our guest’s relationship with America’s most notorious child sex trafficker to lead to arrests,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.
The projections came as the president visited the UK amid mounting pressure to reveal more information about Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then molesting them, while Maxwell was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by him.
Mr Trump has insisted his friendship with the disgraced financier ended two decades ago after a falling-out, claiming he cut ties because Epstein "stole" young women - including Virginia Giuffre, whose newly released posthumous memoir made a series of damning allegations about Prince Andrew.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that said he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.