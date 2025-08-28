An MMR virus vaccine, for measles, mumps, and rubella. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Not a single childhood vaccine in England last year met the target needed to ensure diseases cannot spread among youngsters, according to new figures.

The target uptake for all childhood vaccines - referring to the amount of children that are injected with the crucial vaccines - aims to reach the target of 95%. But none of the main childhood vaccines have reached this target in England in 2024/25, new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There also continues to be sharp differences in uptake across regions of the country, with London mostly lagging behind other areas. Read more: Fertility rate for England and Wales falls to new record low Read more: Young people being ‘over-diagnosed’ with mental ill health

A young boy receives an immunization jab at a health centre in Glasgow.

It comes as health officials warned almost one in five children will be starting primary school next month without full protection against a number of serious diseases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least 95% of children should receive vaccine doses for each illness to achieve herd immunity. But only 91.9% of five-year-olds had received one dose of the MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine, unchanged from last year, and the lowest level since 2010/11. Just 83.7% of five-year-olds had received both MMR doses, down year on year from 83.9% and the lowest level since 2009/10. Uptake of the first MMR dose at 24 months stood at 88.9% in 2024/25 - unchanged on the previous year, but again the lowest figure since 2009/10. Coverage for the Hib/MenC vaccine, which protects against haemophilus influenzae type B and meningitis C, stood at 88.9% for children in England aged five, down from 89.4% in 2023/24 and the lowest level since 2011/12. Meanwhile, uptake of the four-in-one pre-school booster vaccine - which protects against polio, whooping cough, tetanus and diphtheria - stood at just 81.4% among five-year-olds in England in 2024/25. This is down from 82.7% the previous year and the lowest since current data began in 2009/10. The figure peaked at 88.9% in 2012/13. Dr Mary Ramsay, director of immunisation at UKHSA, said: "Far too many children will not be fully protected and safe when starting school, and are at risk of serious diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, that have in recent years caused outbreaks. "Measles, being the most infectious disease, is the 'canary in the coalmine' and a wake-up call that urgent action is needed to stop the very real risk of other diseases re-emerging. "That is why there needs to be a concerted effort in providing these vitally important vaccines, to make time to speak and reassure any parents who may have concerns, and make it as easy as possible for their children to get vaccinated." The UKHSA urged parents to check their children are up to date with their jabs and to contact their GP as soon as possible if they are not. Dr Ramsay added: "Ensuring all our children starting primary school are fully protected is essential to keep them safe and give them the best opportunity to thrive at school."

