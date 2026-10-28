The prime minister was grilled by Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Conservatives, on whether he wanted a referendum on rejoining the EU, accusing him of creating 'confusion' on the matter

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: 'There is no confusion at all' regarding a return to the EU. Picture: Parliament TV via Press Association

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has insisted there is “no confusion at all” over his position on rejoining the European Union as questions mount ahead of his government’s October Budget on Wednesday.

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This came as Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Conservatives, accused the Prime Minister of creating confusion, before asking directly asked if he wanted a referendum on rejoining the EU. Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Burnham said: “There is no confusion at all. “The Government has a collectively agreed position, which I have set out today. He went on: “It is entirely consistent with everything that I’ve said, including in the by-election. “The red lines in our manifesto, including on freedom of movement, will stay in place firmly for the whole of this Parliament.” Read more: Budget 2026 LIVE: Burnham begins PMQs as Healey prepares to deliver crunch speech Read more: ‘There will be no cherrypicking’: Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says freedom of movement ‘key condition’ of UK return to the EU

He said he would not defend the deal negotiated by the Conservatives, which he called “bad for growth and bad for control of immigration”. On Monday, the prime minister ruled out rejoining the European Union before the next general election - but said he would like to see the UK rejoin in his lifetime. He said Brexit had not panned out 'how people said it would at the time' and that it had led to a weakened economy and weaker control of immigration. "I'm not proposing, rejoining in this parliament," he said. "We're way, way, away from, from that at this particular moment in time. He went on: "What I am saying is we need to take some practical steps to make the arrangement work better than the arrangement we've got right now."

Burnham said he would not defend the deal negotiated by the Conservatives, which he called 'bad for growth and bad for control of immigration'. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

Mr Burnham will meet EU chiefs, including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels on November 20, as he seeks to strike a better deal with the bloc. The Prime Minister also wants a discussion around the long-term future of the UK-EU relationship, 10 years after the country voted in favour of Brexit. In an interview on Monday, the PM said that after a "decade of experience" since Brexit, it has not played out "how people said it would at the time". He referred to a "weakened economy" and "weakened" control of immigration - as he touched on the subject of the small boats crisis - one he says arose due to the fact the UK "can’t return people". It comes after the PM said a closer economic relationship with the EU could add more than £10bn a year to the UK economy by 2040.

Burnham said a closer economic relationship with the EU could add more than £10bn a year to the UK economy by 2040. Picture: Florian Gaertner/Getty

Mr Burnham said: “I don’t think things have worked out as people said they would at the time, particularly when it comes to immigration. “I think we’ve got weaker control now. The reason the small boats crisis has arisen is because we can’t return people, and people know we can’t do that in the same way that we used to be able to do.” But he added: “I’m not proposing any changes in this Parliament. I’m not going to move away from the red lines that were in the Labour manifesto. “I am respecting what I said to the voters in Makerfield, but I’m not going to say this morning, sitting here, that the deal we’ve got at the moment is good enough for Britain. I don’t think it is good enough for Britain. “I think we can make it better and I’m going to lead a discussion about how do we make it better in a way that people can support.”