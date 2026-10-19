A flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna that was forced to make an emergency landing after a bomb threat, was found to be safe following searches, Austrian Airlines has confirmed.

The airline said on Monday that searches of flight OS82's aircraft, passengers and crew in Sofia, where it was forced to divert, found no danger.

The airline said the flight, carrying 51 passengers and six crew, continued from Sofia to Vienna the same night with all passengers on board.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport said the crew raised the alarm while near the Romanian border and made the decision to land in Sofia.

An earlier statement said: "During the flight, on the border with Romania, the crew reported a bomb threat signal and decided to land in Sofia extraordinarily.

"According to the procedures, an Air Force fighter took off and accompanied the plane until it landed at the airport in Sofia.

"A working headquarters has been formed and the responsible institutions have started an inspection. Passengers were taken off board the aircraft."