Methylphenidate is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

By Georgia Rowe

There is “no evidence that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is overdiagnosed in the UK” and the condition could even be “underdiagnosed”, a team of experts has said.

But they conceded that some people may have been misdiagnosed with the condition. A team of 32 experts from around the UK including clinicians, academics and patients warned that the main issue surrounding ADHD is that services “cannot adequately support” people who need help. And “alarmist” rhetoric around the condition could “deny” people care, they added. The new paper, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, points out that around one in 20 children (5.4%) and 3.3% of adults are estimated to have ADHD. Read more: First 'telesurgery' completed in Gibraltar by doctors in London Read more: Boy, nine, died ‘in agony’ weeks after surgery by now-suspended NHS surgeon, review finds

The increase in diagnosis could be linked to heightened awareness of the condition.

The authors highlight how health records show a rise in the rate of actual diagnosis of the condition in clinical services between 2000 and 2018. But they point out that while this has increased, the data suggests it is still “substantially below the ADHD population prevalence in the UK, providing no evidence at present that ADHD is overdiagnosed at a population level”. They said this increase in diagnoses made in clinical services may be linked to heightened awareness of the condition. “There is no evidence that ADHD is over-diagnosed in the UK. Indeed, available data point to under-diagnosis,” they wrote. “The main issue is that UK clinical services cannot adequately support individuals with ADHD who need help. “There is a risk that the narrative claiming ‘ADHD is over-diagnosed’ could be used to deny people with properly-diagnosed ADHD the care they deserve.”

But they add: “Some cases may be misdiagnosed due to low-quality assessment, poor adherence to national guidance, or inappropriate differential diagnosis.” Meanwhile, in addition to misdiagnosis, they said there has been a tendency over time to recognise more “mild” ADHD cases, and they point out that more work is needed in this field. Lead author Professor Samuele Cortese, from the University of Southampton, said: “Every time there is a discussion around the prevalence of ADHD and how it is diagnosed, the focus of the conversation most of the time is around the fact that the diagnosis rate has increased over time. “Sometimes it’s described in an alarmistic tone. “What we wanted to highlight in this piece is that after reviewing all the evidence we were aware of – in the UK in particular, but also comparing to international estimates – the conclusion is that it is true that the diagnosis rates have increased. “So we are diagnosing more ADHD in the past decade, but there are still many with ADHD who are out there but despite this they’re not diagnosed. “So certainly this increase means that there is more awareness now. But the problem is that we are not yet meeting the need of these people.”

He added: “Certainly we acknowledge, of course, that another issue is that probably some who have received a diagnosis of ADHD, probably they don’t have ADHD – they are misdiagnosed with other things. “But overall, the situation is such that still there is an unmet need for these people. “And this is quite concerning, of course, because if not treated properly, ADHD exposes to significant risk for the individual and their family.” Prof Cortese said these risks include accidental injuries, traumatic injuries, car accidents, suicide, substance misuse and increased risk of death. Co-author on the paper, Professor Tamsin Ford, head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said: “While many more people with ADHD are being recognised and treated, we are failing to support many more. “Overdiagnosis is not a problem, but misdiagnosis may be as people are driven into the private sector by long waits; and sadly, missed diagnoses remain common.”

