No 10 said work is being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services after the incident left several services unavailable on Friday morning, including applying for universal credit or searching for a job

No 10 said work is being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services . Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Downing Street has said there is no evidence that a "malicious actor" targeted other government departments after a "cyber incident" forced some Department for Work and Pensions systems offline.

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No 10 said work is being carried out “as quickly as possible” to restore services after the incident left several services unavailable on Friday morning, including applying for universal credit or searching for a job. Anyone clicking through to the page from Gov.UK was greeted with a message saying: "Temporary disruption to some DWP online services." Those trying to manage their state pension were also faced with an error message, which said: "Sorry, the service is unavailable. You will be able to use the service later." Also affected by the incident are systems for Personal Independence Payment (Pip) applications and job searches as well as 'Tell Us Once', for when someone has died. Read more: Department for Work and Pensions takes some services offline after 'cyber incident' Read more: Next says some data accessed in cyber incident affecting online supplier

A notice on the universal credit sign-in webpage, informing users of disruption to some online services, on a laptop in London. Picture: PA

GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre and Government experts are investigating the suspected hack after unusual activity was identified on Thursday. It is understood there was no evidence on Friday morning that any personal data from DWP claimants had been stolen, although investigations are ongoing. A No 10 spokeswoman said on Friday: “The investigation is ongoing. I’m not going to get ahead of it. “There’s no other evidence that a malicious actor has targeted any other Government departments.”

In a post on social media, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “We have taken some services offline as a precaution following a cyber incident. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

But she declined to rule out that the incident knocking DWP services offline had been a hack. “It’s a live and ongoing incident, and we’re working as quickly as possible to restore the services,” she said. “As soon as we’ve got more details, we’ll let you know, but as I’ve said, there’s no evidence that it’s targeted at other departments.” In a post on social media, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said: “We have taken some services offline as a precaution following a cyber incident. “I want to reassure people that regular benefit and pension payments are unaffected and customers do not need to take action.”

We have taken some services offline as a precaution following a cyber incident.



I want to reassure people that regular benefit and pension payments are unaffected and customers do not need to take action.



We are working with @NCSC to restore services and will provide updates. https://t.co/xpX0H3Xxar — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) November 27, 2026