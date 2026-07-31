Today, 31 July, a quiet legal deadline passes that most of the market will not even notice.

It is the last day a landlord can bring court proceedings under a Section 21 notice served before 1 May. After that date, the no-fault eviction era in England is not simply abolished. It is finished for good.

I have spent more than 30 years in UK property, and I cannot think of another week that draws such a clean line between one regime and the next.

Look at what has actually happened to the private rented sector this year. Assured shorthold tenancies, the legal backbone of buy-to-let since 1988, no longer exist for new lets. Every tenancy is now periodic. Possession requires a statutory ground that has to be evidenced and, increasingly, defended in court. A national landlord database begins its regional rollout later this year, with an ombudsman due to follow. Rent in advance is capped, rental bidding is banned, and notice periods have lengthened.

None of that is speculation. It is law, and it is being implemented on schedule by a government that has put real political weight behind rebalancing the sector towards tenants.

Now look at how the market has responded. Around 220,000 rental homes are forecast to leave the PRS this year. In some regions, one in five landlords say they intend to sell. At the same time, roughly 1.8 million landlord fixed-rate mortgages reset in 2026, many moving from around 2% to more than 5%. For the landlord with one or two properties, mortgaged personally, taxed under Section 24, and now facing a compliance regime built for professional operators, the numbers have simply stopped working.

Here is the part most coverage misses. Demand has not fallen. Rental listings sit at record lows while tenant demand remains at historic highs. The homes are not vanishing. What is changing is who owns them.

This is the pattern I want people to see clearly, because I have watched it repeat throughout my career. When politics raises the cost of participating in a market, capital does not disappear. It consolidates. The PRS is professionalising in real time. Institutional capital, pension funds and structured private vehicles are absorbing the stock that individual landlords are releasing, often at sensible prices, with the operational infrastructure to treat the new regulatory load as a routine cost of doing business rather than a threat to their existence.

The government needs this to happen, whatever its public rhetoric. It cannot hit its housing targets without institutional delivery, and ministers have said as much. So we have the odd spectacle of a policy programme that penalises the amateur landlord while quietly rewarding the professional, the well structured and the well capitalised.

The lesson here is not that property is finished. It is the opposite. The lesson is that structure now decides who survives. The right ownership vehicle, the right debt profile, the right operating platform and the right scale are no longer nice to have. They are the entry price.

Regimes change. The underlying principles do not. Control what you can control. Structure it properly. Then let it compound.

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Jon Allen MCIOB is Projects Director at Devstra.

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