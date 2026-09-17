The Government has set out a number of plans to tackle the prison overcrowding crisis.

‘No final decision’ on plans for prisoners to share temporary cells. Picture: Government

By Ella Bennett

The Ministry of Justice said “no final decision” has been made on prisoners sharing temporary cells built for one person in a bid to ease the shortage of prison places.

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According to leaked emails, plans have been drawn up to install second beds in rapid deployment cells. The purpose-built, steel-framed cells are designed specifically for prisons, and assessments are underway to see whether some could hold two prisoners. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “As the public would expect, we’re pulling every lever available to ensure there is always space to lock up dangerous offenders. “Cells are only doubled up where it is safe to do so, and no final decision has been taken on these units.” Read more: Prince William launches £250,000 fund to regenerate Dartmoor prison village Read more: Right-wing extremist who called for killing of boat migrants jailed

According to reports in the Guardian, it is thought the move would increase the capacity of prisons by 476. The plans, revealed in a letter to governors from a senior Prison Service official, cover 10 category C prisons in England. Andrea Coomber, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said prisons were “under intolerable pressure” and called on the Government to introduce “sensible steps to reduce the prison population safely”. She said: “This is the latest in a series of acts of desperation that reveal how serious the prison capacity crisis has become. “Rapid deployment cells were themselves meant to be a short-term response but, ironically, they have come to be seen as being among the more positive parts of the prison estate – particularly when used as enhanced wings, with fewer issues related to violence, debt and drug misuse. “The risk now is that all this will be undermined as more and more people get crammed in.”

'This is now part of business as usual.'



Justice Secretary Alex Norris tells @NickFerrariLBC that the early prison release scheme is here to stay. pic.twitter.com/hH0ZtqeVLD — LBC (@LBC) September 1, 2026