Usman Khawaja, who was in the team at the time, has called out his ex-teammates ahead of his new autobiography

Australia's David Warner (right) and Usman Khawaja. David Warner has come out in support of Usman Khawaja’s claims that the entire Australia team and coaching staff were aware of the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

There will be no further enquiry into the infamous sandpaper scandal that rocked the cricket world back in 2018, it has been confirmed.

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Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has ruled out a fresh investigation, despite the explosive claims of retired players Usman Khawaja and David Warner. The saga is back on the agenda thanks to Khawaja’s new autobiography, in which he claims the team had engaged in the illegal practice before the Cape Town Test in South Africa, where Cameron Bancroft was caught red handed, and that the entire Australia squad were aware of the plot. At the time, captain Steve Smith and deputy David Warner were handed 12-month bans, with Bancroft handed a nine-month suspension due to his rookie status. Read more: Manchester United set to sack Michael Carrick as head coach with Red Devils in relegation zone Read more: Carlos Alcaraz beats Ben Shelton to secure first Masters 1000 title of season

Cameron Bancroft and Western Australian Cricket Association CEO Ms Christina Matthews address the media after the scandal in 2018. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

The original probe found nobody else culpable, a position which has always attracted scepticism and seems increasingly implausible given Khawaja’s recollections and Warner’s subsequent backing. Pressure is mounting on Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, the trio of star seamers who were the prime beneficiaries of the sandpaper tactic and remain the fulcrum of the Australia attack, to speak out. In 2021 they, alongside spinner Nathan Lyon, released a carefully worded statement denying any knowledge of the specific ball-tampering which was exposed at Newlands, but their account has now been challenged by senior players. Speaking on Tuesday, Starc denied having any prior knowledge.

Warner broke down in tears during his press conference following his ban. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

However, Greenberg said: "We don’t see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. "I don’t think there’s anything that can be gained from that. We have said we’re comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we’ve received. "That includes what we’ve seen from Usman, and our position hasn’t changed on that. "There’s absolutely no benefit in going back, that’s the clear position of the CA board. I think it’s fine, we’ve got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith (left) reacts as he addresses the media at the time. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

"Trying to second-guess decisions from a previous time or making an assessment through the prism of hindsight is not something we want to do." He added: "When you cut to the core of the challenge that we face here, Usman's version of events is inconsistent with what others have had to say. "I can assure you there are lots of other players who have a very, very different version of events. And they have made that very public from the very start of 2018, they have been very consistent in their position right through until today.

Pressure is mounting on Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – the trio of star seamers who were the prime beneficiaries of the sandpaper tactic. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"From my conversations with many over the weekend, I don’t think that will change either." Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood have all been rested from this month’s white-ball series against England but stand-in one-day captain Mitch Marsh was part of the 2018 series and will surely be forced to address the matter in the coming days. "There’s absolutely no benefit in going back, that’s the clear position of the CA board. I think it’s fine, we’ve got to look ahead, and the matter was dealt with under a previous leadership back in 2018. And speaking at a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday, Starc said: "I haven’t paid much attention to it. Obviously there’s differing opinions of eight years ago.

Mitchell Starc denied any prior knowledge when asked on Tuesday. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy