There will be no immediate changes to ease the cost of living impact from the Iran war, beyond offering £53m for heating oil homes, the Work and Pensions Secretary has told LBC.

Pat McFadden said "we are not at the stage yet of having to put more energy price support" beyond what was announced last week by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that around £50 million will be made available to help low-income families who heat their homes with oil.

Following the US-Israeli strikes, volatility in the Middle East – compounded by Iran warning vessels not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz – has led to the price of heating oil at least doubling in the past week alone.

The price of kerosene – the fuel used for heating oil – has been especially affected by the conflict and has risen faster than other fuels such as petrol and gas, largely because distributors hold minimal stocks, leaving them exposed to sudden market volatility.

Unlike gas and electricity customers, Ofgem’s price cap does not cover those who heat their homes with oil, meaning they are exposed to more immediate cost spikes.

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