‘No Kings’ demonstrations to take place in every US state as thousands gather to protest Donald Trump
More than 2,600 rallies are planned in cities large and small
Thousands of Americans are expected to gather across America for so-called “No Kings” protests against Donald Trump today.
Listen to this article
The president's Republican Party has called the protests "Hate America" rallies.
This is the third No Kings mass mobilisation to take place since Mr Trump's return to the White House and with the growing perception of government overreach spreading across the US, this is expected to be the largest.
It comes against the backdrop of a US government shutdown that has not only closed federal programmes and services, but is testing the core balance of power as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that organisers warn are a slide towards authoritarianism.
Mr Trump himself is away from Washington at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
"They say they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Mr Trump said in a Fox News
Protests are expected to take place near the resort on Saturday.
Top Democrats such as senate leader Chuck Schumer and Independent senator Bernie Sanders are joining in what organisers view as an antidote to Mr Trump's actions, from the administration's clampdown on free speech to its military-style immigration raids.
"There is no greater threat to an authoritarian regime than patriotic people-power," said Ezra Levin, a co-founder of Indivisible, which is among the key organisers.
As Republicans and the White House dismiss the protests as a rally of radicals, Mr Levin said their own sign-up numbers are growing.
More than 2,600 rallies are planned in cities large and small, organised by hundreds of coalition partners. They said rallies are being planned within a one-hour drive for most Americans.
Republicans have sought to portray participants in Saturday's rallies as far outside the mainstream of American politics, and a main reason for the prolonged government shutdown, now in its 18th day.
From the White House to Capitol Hill, Republican leaders disparaged the rallygoers as "communists" and "Marxists".
They say Democratic leaders, including Mr Schumer, are beholden to the far-left flank and willing to keep the government shut down to appease those liberal forces.
"I encourage you to watch - we call it the Hate America rally - that will happen Saturday," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"Let's see who shows up for that," Mr Johnson added, listing groups including "antifa types", people who "hate capitalism" and "Marxists in full display".