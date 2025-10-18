More than 2,600 rallies are planned in cities large and small

Protesters Gather At Lincoln Memorial For Kickoff Rally Ahead Of Nationwide No Kings Demonstrations. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Thousands of Americans are expected to gather across America for so-called “No Kings” protests against Donald Trump today.

The president's Republican Party has called the protests "Hate America" rallies. This is the third No Kings mass mobilisation to take place since Mr Trump's return to the White House and with the growing perception of government overreach spreading across the US, this is expected to be the largest. It comes against the backdrop of a US government shutdown that has not only closed federal programmes and services, but is testing the core balance of power as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that organisers warn are a slide towards authoritarianism.

Mr Trump himself is away from Washington at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. "They say they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Mr Trump said in a Fox News Protests are expected to take place near the resort on Saturday. Top Democrats such as senate leader Chuck Schumer and Independent senator Bernie Sanders are joining in what organisers view as an antidote to Mr Trump's actions, from the administration's clampdown on free speech to its military-style immigration raids.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty