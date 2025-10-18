Millions march against Trump in nationwide day of non-violent protest.

About a hundred thousand people have marched through the streets of New York City, voicing opposition to authoritarianism, immigration policy, and political dynasties and supporting Palestine. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

Huge crowds have gathered to protest against President Donald Trump's policies in cities across the US - among them New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.

The 'No Kings' protests have drawn huge crowds across multiple states, including major cities such as New York and Chicago. Picture: Getty

Demonstrators are protesting against a range of President Trump’s policies. Some of the main points of contention include perceived threats to democracy, the administration’s ICE raids and troop deployments in US cities, as well as cuts to federal programs and the war in Gaza. Read More: Protests in central London over government's digital ID scheme Read More: Fears Chicago is descending into 'war zone' as Trump’s ICE agents accused of 'extremely brutal' crackdown

The rally in New York City drew thousands of people not long after it began on Saturday morning. The streets and subway entrances were densely packed with people holding up signs with slogans like, "Democracy not Monarchy" and "The Constitution is not optional". The NYPD said more than 100,000 people had gathered to peacefully protest across all five of the city's boroughs, and that no protest-related arrests were made. In Times Square, its estimated that over 20,000 marched down 7th Avenue. Gatherings are expected to continue across the country throughout the day. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders delivered a keynote speech in Washington DC, where the National Guard guard has been deployed since August at Trump's request, no troops were visible at the protest, although local police were. In Chicago, mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a rally, saying: “We will not bend, we will not bow, we will not cower, we will not submit.” Throughout Europe, protesters took to the streets in Berlin, Madrid and Rome earlier on Saturday to show solidarity with their American counterparts. A couple of hundred protesters also gathered outside the US embassy in London.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Trump allies accused the protesters of being linked with the far-left Antifa movement, and condemned what they called "the hate America rally". Picture: Getty

The president's Republican Party has called the protests "Hate America" rallies. This is the third No Kings mass mobilisation to take place since Mr Trump's return to the White House and with the growing perception of government overreach spreading across the US, this is expected to be the largest. It comes against the backdrop of a US government shutdown that has not only closed federal programmes and services, but is testing the core balance of power as an aggressive executive confronts Congress and the courts in ways that organisers warn are a slide towards authoritarianism.

Protesters Gather At Lincoln Memorial For Kickoff Rally Ahead Of Nationwide No Kings Demonstrations. Picture: Getty

Mr Trump himself is away from Washington at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. "They say they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Mr Trump said in a Fox News Protests are expected to take place near the resort on Saturday. Top Democrats such as senate leader Chuck Schumer and Independent senator Bernie Sanders are joining in what organisers view as an antidote to Mr Trump's actions, from the administration's clampdown on free speech to its military-style immigration raids.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Trump administration during the "No Kings" national rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty