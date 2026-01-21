The words 'No Kings' lit up the sky above Davos overnight as protestors awaited the arrival of US President Trump.

Locals are thought to have used around 450 torches placed on the mountainside of Grüniberg to spell out the words “No Kings” - a phrase linked to protests across the US denouncing Donald Trump's leadership.

It came as the US President prepares to speak to European leaders on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The anonymous group of locals set out the lights in protest against what they've referred to as 'rising levels of autocracy', calling on world leaders attending the conference to take action.

The protest, which is said to have involved ten locals, saw torches transported up the mountain during the day, according to local reports.

The group are then said to have climbed the mountainside for almost three hours to a height of 800 meters, just below the summit.

