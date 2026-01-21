'No Kings' sign glows above Davos as protestors await Trump's arrival
The words 'No Kings' lit up the sky above Davos overnight as protestors awaited the arrival of US President Trump.
Locals are thought to have used around 450 torches placed on the mountainside of Grüniberg to spell out the words “No Kings” - a phrase linked to protests across the US denouncing Donald Trump's leadership.
It came as the US President prepares to speak to European leaders on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
The anonymous group of locals set out the lights in protest against what they've referred to as 'rising levels of autocracy', calling on world leaders attending the conference to take action.
The protest, which is said to have involved ten locals, saw torches transported up the mountain during the day, according to local reports.
The group are then said to have climbed the mountainside for almost three hours to a height of 800 meters, just below the summit.
Trump is set to arrive shortly after midday, ahead of what many expect to be a seismic speech set against a backdrop of international criticism, after the president targeted the UK and EU over their support of Greenland's independence.
The President told the gathered media overnight that "you'll find out" about his resolve in gaining the territory, after insisting the territory is crucial for US national security.
The US President's arrival follows an electrical issues aboard Air Force One that caused the president's jet to U-turn and divert for checks after departing Washington.
It led White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to insist it was “a minor electrical issue”. The plane returned safely and Mr Trump was boarding another aircraft to complete the journey.
The Davos meeting will see Chancellor Rachel Reeves lead a UK delegation including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.
The question came amid a fracture in the relationship between Mr Trump and European allies.
The President has lashed out at countries, including the UK, for insisting that Greenland's future should be decided by its residents and Denmark.
It comes ahead of UK Defence Secretary John Healey's arrival in Davos.
Mr Healey will hold defence talks in Copenhagen with his Danish counterpart, Troels Lund Poulsen, as part of the visit, which comes after President Trump's attempts to acquire the semi-autonomous territory.