Organisers say more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than nine million people expected to participate

People hold signs as they gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 28, 2026. Picture: Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Organisers of Saturday's "No Kings" rallies across the United States are predicting that the protests against the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration could add up to one of the largest demonstrations in the country's history, with Minnesota taking centre stage.

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Organisers say more than 3,100 events have been registered in all 50 states, with more than nine million people expected to participate. In Washington, hundreds of marchers moved through the streets, past the Lincoln Memorial and into the National Mall, holding signs that read "Put down the crown, clown" and "Regime change begins at home". Demonstrators rang bells, played drums and chanted "No kings". The Trump administration's aggressive immigration enforcement actions, particularly in Minnesota, were just one item on a long list of protesters' grievances that also included the war in Iran and the Trump administration's rollback of transgender rights. In New York City, Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, described Mr Trump as the nation's "Bully in Chief" and said Minneapolis residents "forced the wannabe king to withdraw his shock troops".

Protesters descend on Times Square during the "No Kings" national day of protest in New York on March 28, 2026. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

"They want us all to be afraid to protest," she said during a news conference. "They want us to be afraid that there's nothing we can do to stop them. But you know what? They are wrong - dead wrong." The White House dismissed the rallies. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson described the protests as the product of "leftist funding networks" with little real public support. Ms Jackson said in a statement that the "only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them". The National Republican Congressional Committee was also sharply critical. "These Hate America Rallies are where the far-left's most violent, deranged fantasies get a microphone," said Maureen O'Toole, spokesperson for the NRCC.

A person holds up a sign reading "we keep our streets safe" outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 28, 2026. Picture: Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images