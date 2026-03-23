There have been no new cases of meningitis linked to an outbreak in Kent reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

As of 12.30pm on Sunday, 20 cases have been confirmed, with a further nine under investigation – no change on the previous day, the UKHSA said in a statement on Monday morning.

It comes after Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, praised the “Herculean efforts” to protect people and officials warned on Friday of the potential for “sporadic” household clusters to appear in other parts of the country.

Following further testing of samples, the total number of cases has dropped from 34 on Saturday.

A UKHSA spokeswoman said: “Whilst we expect some further probable cases to be downgraded in the coming days, this outbreak is not yet over.

“As we go into this week, we remain fully committed to ensuring people receive the advice and treatment they need to stay safe.”

East Kent Colleges (EKC) Group sent out a letter to all parents and carers informing them that a college student was being treated for a suspected case of meningitis on Friday, and published the letter on its website on Sunday.

Mr Streeting offered his condolences to the families of the two students who have died in the outbreak and said his thoughts are with those in hospital “fighting this terrible disease”.

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