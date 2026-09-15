The band are preparing for a new world tour in 2027 following the success of their 2025 comeback tour

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher from Oasis at the 'Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger' premiere Cineworld Leicester Square. London, 07.09.2026. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Clark

Oasis’s Noel Gallagher has said fans should not expect new music from the band ahead of its upcoming world tour.

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The band, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced a new 38-show tour following their comeback tour in 2025. The brothers will be returning to Knebworth on this tour, the Hertfordshire park where they hosted two concerts to more than 100,000 fans each night in 1996. While fans are excited to see the band again, Noel Gallagher, the chief lyricist for the group, said: “There won’t be any new music, no.” Read more: Oasis return to Knebworth and announce massive 2027 world tour Read more: Oasis tease 2027 tour announcement date and time

Oasis Live '25 Tour in Sydney Australia. Picture: Getty

When asked whether the band will continue after this massive tour, he said “I don’t know.” Oasis will also perform at Glasgow’s Celtic Park on May 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29, Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25 and 26, and Ireland’s Slane Castle on September 4 and 5 as part of Live 27. The Manchester band will also perform in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, and Rome in Europe, and in Boston and Las Vegas in the US. The band shocked fans by announcing concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2025, after infamously combusting in 2009. The brothers were known for their constant infighting, and many never expected them to be on stage together again. Asked when the band decided to do another tour, Gallagher added: “It was after about the second Wembley show. “Nobody really knew what was going to happen at the (time), well, you can see it on the documentary, but nobody really knew how it was going to go. “So we did Cardiff and Manchester, and then by the time we got to Wembley, somebody said, ‘well, you know’, and it was decided we were going to do it, and it was all set in motion then.” The band’s Live25 tour is estimated by Forbes to have generated more than £293 million in revenue.

Noel Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage at the Oasis Live '25 World Tour held at the Rose Bowl on September 07, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Picture: Getty