'There won’t be any new Oasis music', says Noel Gallagher after tour announcement
The band are preparing for a new world tour in 2027 following the success of their 2025 comeback tour
Oasis’s Noel Gallagher has said fans should not expect new music from the band ahead of its upcoming world tour.
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The band, led by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, announced a new 38-show tour following their comeback tour in 2025.
The brothers will be returning to Knebworth on this tour, the Hertfordshire park where they hosted two concerts to more than 100,000 fans each night in 1996.
While fans are excited to see the band again, Noel Gallagher, the chief lyricist for the group, said: “There won’t be any new music, no.”
Read more: Oasis return to Knebworth and announce massive 2027 world tour
When asked whether the band will continue after this massive tour, he said “I don’t know.”
Oasis will also perform at Glasgow’s Celtic Park on May 21, 23, 25, 28 and 29, Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25 and 26, and Ireland’s Slane Castle on September 4 and 5 as part of Live 27.
The Manchester band will also perform in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, and Rome in Europe, and in Boston and Las Vegas in the US.
The band shocked fans by announcing concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2025, after infamously combusting in 2009. The brothers were known for their constant infighting, and many never expected them to be on stage together again.
Asked when the band decided to do another tour, Gallagher added: “It was after about the second Wembley show.
“Nobody really knew what was going to happen at the (time), well, you can see it on the documentary, but nobody really knew how it was going to go.
“So we did Cardiff and Manchester, and then by the time we got to Wembley, somebody said, ‘well, you know’, and it was decided we were going to do it, and it was all set in motion then.”
The band’s Live25 tour is estimated by Forbes to have generated more than £293 million in revenue.
The announcement came with a video featuring clips from Live 25, soundtracked by the band’s hit song (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, which included a helicopter pilot flying over Knebworth House saying “we’re starting our approach to Knebworth”.
The band has said that standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between £71.50 and £266.60. Ticket registration for the only tickets available opened on Monday and will run until Thursday September 17 at 4pm.
Fans who are successful will be sent a non-transferable code to access three sales windows, which will take place on September 25, 26 and 27.
In a statement, Oasis said: “Start the celebrations. After a period of reflection ‘The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History’ has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people.
“Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”
Fans trying to buy tickets for the 2025 gigs in 2024 experienced a number of issues, including varying pricing and scalping, when tickets were listed on resale sites for more than £1,000.
A Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation was launched last year into the way Ticketmaster sold the tickets.
It found Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in lengthy queues that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.
Ticketmaster said: “We welcome the CMA’s confirmation that there was no dynamic pricing, no unfair practices and that we did not breach consumer law.”
Despite Ticketmaster’s statement, the CMA said it had “not made any findings about whether consumer law has been infringed”.