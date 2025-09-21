The prince will not be permitted to join the Royal family in any official public role. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The King has made it “absolutely clear” that the Duke of Sussex cannot be “half in, half out” of his duties as a Royal in a meeting with his son earlier this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The news follows the meeting of the King and Prince Harry at Clarence house earlier this month. According to reports, the two will continue to meet privately on an occasional basis, with the duke moving on from his previous high-profile criticisms of the monarchy. The 41-year-old prince will not be permitted to join the Royal family in any official public role. The decision follows Queen Elizabeth’s wish that members of the Royal Family do not undertake official duties whilst also earning money. Read more: King Charles to 'consider banning Yorks' from private, family events over latest Epstein scandal Read more: Trump praises 'wonderful' King Charles and describes UK state visit as a 'lovely trip'

A car carrying the Duke of Sussex arrives at Clarence House, London, where it is understood he had a private tea with his father King Charles III on Wednesday September 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

According to reports from The Telegraph, a source close to the Royal family said: “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the Family.” The duke is believed to want to increase his number of public appearances in the UK to around four or five visits a year, according to reports. The news follows a four-day visit earlier this month focused on visiting charity organisations, with the trip likened to much of the duke’s past Royal work. It is known that Prince Harry hopes his father will attend the 2027 Invictus Games, hosted in Birmingham.

The pair have appeared at some family events together since the prince stepped down as a senior Royal, but not in a formal capacity. Picture: Alamy